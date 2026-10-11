Preview: Inter Milan vs Club Brugge - prediction, team news, lineups

Both seeking their first points in this season's Champions League, three-time European Cup winners Inter Milan and former finalists Club Brugge will meet on Tuesday evening.

In the first competitive meeting between two famous blue-and-black clubs, the Nerazzurri will welcome the Blauw-Zwart to San Siro.

Match preview

Runners-up in 2023 and again two years later, Inter only finished 10th in last season's league phase, then made a humbling knockout exit to Bodo/Glimt.

Aiming for better in 2026-27, Cristian Chivu's second campaign began in similar fashion last month: despite dominating possession at the Bernabeu, his side were frequently caught on the break as they lost 2-1 to Real Madrid.

So, the Nerazzurri have been beaten six times in their last seven Champions League fixtures, which represents a real low point in their illustrious continental history.

Having lost both legs to Bodo in last season's playoff round, then faltered in Madrid, Inter are at risk of losing a club-record four consecutive matches at Europe's elite level.

By contrast, Chivu's team have resumed normal service in Serie A, after cruising to a league-and-cup double last term.

Including a five-goal thriller against Napoli, a stunning comeback win over Udinese, a gritty draw with Scudetto rivals Roma and Saturday's 3-0 defeat of lowly Parma, Inter have only dropped two points so far.

Now, the Milanese giants must try to translate such form to the Champions League stage, where they were beaten three times at San Siro last season.

© Imago / Photo News / Tomas Sisk

Meanwhile, Club Brugge produced one win and four defeats from five away fixtures, eventually crashing out to Atletico Madrid with a 4-1 loss in the Spanish capital.

Before heading to Milan, the Belgian club have also won on just one of their last nine visits to Italy, so precedent is not exactly on their side.

Despite persistent struggles on the road, they have still progressed to the knockout phase in each of their last three Champions League appearances, and that will be their main target again.

However, for the third time in four recent meetings, Brugge were beaten by Aston Villa on the opening matchday, suffering a 3-2 reverse on home turf.

That meant that the Blauw-Zwart have conceded at least three goals in seven of their last nine European matches, which will naturally worry head coach Ivan Leko.

Since then, they have won three in a row - beating Genk, Antwerp and La Louviere while racking up 10 goals - and the reigning champions currently sit second in Belgium's Pro League, just behind unbeaten leaders Gent.

Inter Milan Champions League form:

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

Club Brugge Champions League form:

Club Brugge form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Although Inter welcomed back set-piece specialist Hakan Calhanoglu on Saturday, when Djed Spence made his delayed debut from the bench, they will be missing two more England internationals in midweek.

John Stones is still sidelined with a flexor problem, while Curtis Jones could be out of action until November after injuring his right thigh.

Chivu still has plenty of options available, and none more than in the final third: Ange Bonny, Marcus Thuram and Italy star Pio Esposito are all vying to partner Lautaro Martinez.

However, the latter has gone six Champions League games without a goal since his stellar run of 12 in 11 appearances.

While Aleksandar Stankovic could feature against his former club - having scored nine times in 55 appearances for Club Brugge last season - Brugge's goalkeeper will be very familiar to the hosts.

Yann Sommer kept 15 clean sheets across three Champions League campaigns with Inter, before moving to Belgium this summer.

Hugo Vetlesen and much-admired striker Nicolo Tresoldi were on the scoresheet against Aston Villa, and they should join captain Hans Vanaken in the visitors' starting XI.

Only injured defender Joel Ordonez - who was recently wanted by Villa, then missed out on a move to Crystal Palace - has been ruled out.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Stankovic, Zielinski, Dimarco; Thuram, L. Martinez

Club Brugge possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Sabbe, Mechele, Lee, Seys; Potts, Vanaken; Forbs, Vetlesen, Vergili; Tresoldi

We say: Inter Milan 3-1 Club Brugge

Club Brugge's last 16 Champions League games have produced 66 goals, which is an average of more than four per match, and that trend could continue at San Siro.

Despite their European woes, Inter still possess Italy's most potent attack, and even a talented away side cannot hold them at bay for 90-plus minutes.

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