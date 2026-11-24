Real Madrid are reportedly in advanced negotiations with Jude Bellingham over a new contract.

Bellingham is currently under contract until the summer of 2029 after signing a six-year deal upon his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2023.

While there is no real time pressure to agree a new contract, Real Madrid are keen to hand the Englishman fresh terms as a reward for his consistent high-level performances.

According to The Athletic, the two parties are in advanced discussions over a new long-term contract.

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Bellingham to become latest Real Madrid star to sign new contract

The report claims Bellingham stands to earn a 'significant' pay increase from his current salary, which is believed to be in the region of €15m (£12.6m) per year.

Real Madrid's plan is to confirm Bellingham's new deal before the end of the calendar year, and there is even a possibility they could announce his contract at some stage next week.

Therefore, it is only a matter of time until the 23-year-old becomes the latest Real Madrid star to sign a fresh deal.

Last week, Turkey international Arda Guler penned a new long-term contract until the summer of 2032.

After announcing Guler's extension, Real Madrid also confirmed new deals for Aurelien Tchouameni and Thibaut Courtois, who have signed until 2032 and 2028, respectively.

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Bellingham's new deal is a no-brainer

From Real Madrid's perspective, there will be no doubts about handing Bellingham a bumper contract after seeing him perform at such a high level during his time at the club.

Bellingham has scored 52 goals and provided 37 assists in 157 competitive appearances, helping Los Blancos win five trophies, including the Champions League and La Liga.

The England international is currently enjoying life under Jose Mourinho, having netted six goals and contributed four assists in 17 matches this term, including another impressive display in Saturday's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.

Bellingham drove home an equaliser from just outside the box, before playing a key role in Carlos Espi's late equaliser by starting the move with a purposeful run from inside his own half, capping off a performance that showcased his all-round game and demonstrated why Real Madrid want to keep him for many years to come.