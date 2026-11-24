Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned Ethan Nwaneri that brief flashes of quality will not be enough to secure regular football at Borussia Dortmund.

The record-breaking 19-year-old joined the Bundesliga leaders on loan from the Gunners in the summer, but has struggled for opportunities in recent weeks.

Nwaneri could now face his parent club in Tuesday's Champions League meeting in north London, with Arteta making his expectations clear.

What did Mikel Arteta say about Ethan Nwaneri?

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Nwaneri initially enjoyed opportunities in Niko Kovac's starting lineup after arriving in Germany, but his involvement has since diminished significantly.

The versatile attacking midfielder has not started a match in over a month and has played just five minutes across Dortmund's last three Bundesliga fixtures.

Arteta believes the teenager must show greater consistency to establish himself at the highest level, insisting that occasional impressive performances are not enough.

"We're talking here about the highest level in Europe," the Arsenal boss said (via the Evening Standard). "You can just shine in moments, but moments are not enough. Now you need to show the consistency."

The Spaniard also stressed that Nwaneri must earn his place in a talented Dortmund squad, rather than expect opportunities because of his Arsenal background.

"He needs to earn the right to play," Arteta added, explaining that joining a major European club does not automatically guarantee minutes.

Arteta remains convinced that Nwaneri has the mentality and quality to succeed, but acknowledged that his loan spells at Marseille and Dortmund form part of a challenging development journey.

Arsenal are understood to have the option to recall the youngster in January if his situation does not improve, with Arteta currently unconvinced that the Dortmund move is delivering the desired benefits.

Ethan Nwaneri will be keen to prove a point against Arsenal

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Nwaneri is eligible to feature against his parent club on Tuesday, although Dortmund's strong form makes a starting place appear unlikely.

Nevertheless, the opportunity to face Arsenal off the bench could provide the teenager with an ideal platform to respond to Arteta's comments, particularly after his recent lack of involvement.

The Gunners boss has challenged him to show consistency and earn his place, rather than rely on occasional moments of quality. A positive contribution against the Premier League champions would certainly help his case.

Should Nwaneri find the net, he could join a select group of players to score against their parent clubs while on loan, including James Rodriguez against Real Madrid and Philippe Coutinho against Barcelona during their respective spells at Bayern Munich.

It would be a significant way to make his mark, although simply earning meaningful minutes against Arsenal would represent an encouraging step in his Dortmund journey.