SC Freiburg host FC Twente at the Europa-Park Stadion on Thursday in matchday four of the UEFA Europa Conference League league phase.

Julian Schuster's side sit third in the Bundesliga and have not lost a home European fixture since West Ham won at the Europa-Park Stadion in October 2023, a run of 13 straight home victories across the Europa League and Conference League, while John van den Brom's Twente arrive full of confidence after three straight wins in this season's Conference League campaign and a thrilling, see-saw run of Eredivisie results.

Match preview

Freiburg moved level on points with Bayern Munich in the race for a Bundesliga top-three finish when Igor Matanovic's 68th-minute strike settled a 1-0 win at newly promoted Elversberg on November 21, a result that left Schuster's side third, two points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Philipp Lienhart's long ball forced the error that led to the goal, and Jan-Niklas Beste pounced to square the ball for Matanovic, who picked out the bottom-right corner for his fifth Bundesliga goal of the season.

That result was Freiburg's third straight Bundesliga win, and it left them on 22 points from ten matches, with a plus-11 goal difference bettered only by Bayern and RB Leipzig.

In the Conference League itself, Freiburg sit 14th of 36 teams with six points from three matchdays, beating Jablonec 3-2 at home on October 15 and winning 1-0 away at Trabzonspor on November 5, either side of a 3-0 defeat at Monaco on October 22.

The win at Trabzonspor ended home side Thomas Reis's winning run and kept a lid on Mohamed Salah, who had moved to the Turkish club over the summer, and Freiburg have also reached the DFB-Pokal's last 16 with wins over Fortuna Dusseldorf and Wolfsburg as they juggle three competitions at once.

Freiburg reached their first European final last season, losing 3-0 to Aston Villa in the Europa League final in Istanbul despite finishing only seventh in the Bundesliga, and they needed a 7-2 aggregate play-off win over Motherwell just to reach this season's Conference League.

Matanovic leads Freiburg's scoring this season, and two of the players around him, Derry Scherhant and Philipp Treu, have broken into Germany's senior squad under head coach Jurgen Klopp in recent months, a sign of the individual quality Schuster now has to call on.

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Twente travel to Germany with a perfect record in this season's Conference League, having beaten Thun, Lincoln Red Imps and Pafos in their three league-phase matches to date, having reached the league phase at all only after dropping out of Europa League qualifying to Ferencvaros and then winning Conference League qualifying ties against Qarabag and Dundee United.

The 4-1 win at Lincoln Red Imps on October 22 and the 3-1 victory over Pafos at De Grolsch Veste on November 5 came either side of a 9-0 demolition of Excelsior in the Eredivisie on November 1, in which Wout Weghorst scored four.

Weghorst, a former Bundesliga forward at Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim who joined Twente on a free transfer from Ajax in the summer, has now scored nine Eredivisie goals from his first 12 appearances of the season, with the ninth coming via a stoppage-time penalty that rescued a 2-2 draw against his former club on November 8.

Twente had trailed that game 2-0 inside the opening hour before a Dies Janse own goal and Weghorst's 95th-minute spot kick, awarded after a VAR review for a foul on Ramiz Zerrouki, salvaged a point in chaotic scenes at De Grolsch Veste.

Norwegian winger Sondre Orjasaeter has been just as important to Van den Brom's attack, registering seven Eredivisie assists to go with two goals of his own this season.

Twente then beat bottom club Willem II 2-1 at home on November 22, overturning Devin Haen's surprise 53rd-minute opener through a Zerrouki equaliser and a Marko Pjaca header with eight minutes to go, against a Willem II side reduced to ten men before half-time when Nathan Tjoe-A-On was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Daan Rots.

Freiburg Conference League form:

Freiburg form (all competitions):

FC Twente Conference League form:

FC Twente form (all competitions):

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Philipp Lienhart played the full 90 minutes at Elversberg and set up the winning goal, though he picked up a yellow card late on for a foul and will be assessed after a heavy workload across three competitions this month.

Derry Scherhant and Jan-Niklas Beste have both come off the bench to create goals in recent weeks, Scherhant teeing up Yuito Suzuki against Union Berlin and Beste setting up Matanovic in Elversberg, giving Schuster attacking options in reserve even when his starting front line is not firing.

For the visitors, Lars Unnerstall has not held the goalkeeper's jersey unchallenged all season, with close season arrival Joel Drommel deputising when Unnerstall was short of fitness for the draw at Fortuna Sittard on October 10.

Van den Brom has shuffled his frontline between Weghorst, Younes Taha and substitute Marko Pjaca in recent weeks, and the manager will have a selection call to make over who partners Weghorst after Pjaca's matchwinning intervention from the bench against Willem II.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Engelhardt; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Van Rooij, Propper, Nijstad, Adelgaard; Weidmann, Zerrouki, Rots; Orjasaeter, Taha, Weghorst

We say: Freiburg 2-1 FC Twente

Freiburg's run of 13 straight home wins in Europe, allied to Matanovic's five Bundesliga goals and the service he is getting from Scherhant and Beste, should be enough to see off a Twente side still finding their feet away from De Grolsch Veste.

Weghorst's record of nine Eredivisie goals in his first 12 appearances of the season makes him too dangerous to ignore completely, and on the evidence of his stoppage-time penalty against Ajax, a goal for the Dutchman feels likely even if Twente leave Germany empty-handed.

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