A young striker belonging to Rennes has caught Barcelona's eye. While the Breton club are struggling on the pitch at the moment, the same cannot be said of the transfer market.

Unable to win in four games in a row, Rennes, who have just conceded a draw at Lorient (1-1) on Sunday, could part with their boss. Franck Haise is under pressure, according to rumours.

Will the manager still be at Rennes in the January window, with the French club potentially active in strengthening, notably by going for the top scorer in the Norwegian league?

In the opposite direction, a player under contract at the ninth-placed Ligue 1 side could leave, this winter or next summer, with Barcelona entering the picture.

Barcelona take an interest in a young Rennes striker loaned in La Liga

© Iconsport / Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Alamy Live News

According to information from journalist Jose Alvarez (El Chiringuito), the Catalan club led by Hansi Flick have fallen under the spell of goalscorer Yassir Zabiri. The 21-year-old Moroccan, signed by Rennes last February for £8.5m (€10m), has since been sent out on a season-long loan to Racing Santander.

The Rennes man is tearing it up there, with 11 goals in only 13 appearances, plus one assist. It is enough to spark real enthusiasm at Barcelona, with Haise already pointing his centre-forward towards Barcelona and Real Madrid a few weeks ago, in front of the media.

Not to mention the Premier League, with Ipswich and Leeds reportedly targeting the player, according to Africa Foot.

Zabiri barely arrived, but already on his way to Barcelona

© Iconsport / Ricardo Larreina/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

While Barcelona are primarily looking for a centre-back in the coming weeks, with three options standing out, the Spanish journalist reveals that the La Liga leaders could go for Zabiri soon, as he represents a very interesting attacking option at a lower cost.

Signed for only £8.5m (€10m), the Moroccan could leave Rennes for a fee close to £17m (€20m).

Can the Breton club keep him? The Morocco international, who has four caps, would push to leave in the event of an approach from Barcelona, and Rennes could make a quick profit of their own, so it is hard to see what could stop the transfer happening if the Breton side received a good offer, this winter or next summer. Unless, out of greed, Rennes wait and let the value of their striker soar?