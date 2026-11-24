Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed Chelsea have "no chance of achieving anything" under Xabi Alonso unless they sign a physical centre-back.

Alonso has made an underwhelming start to his time at Stamford Bridge, having overseen five wins, one draw and five losses in the Premier League.

Chelsea's frailties in the defensive third have contributed to their inconsistency, having shipped 20 goals in 11 league games this term, leaving them with the fifth-worst defensive record in the top flight.

The Blues shipped four of those goals in Saturday's demoralising 4-1 defeat against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill started as Chelsea's centre-back pairing at Elland Road, with Maxence Lacroix currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

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Carragher highlights main weakness of Fofana, Colwill partnership

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher criticised Fofana and Colwill for their lack of physicality, telling Chelsea need to address the centre-back position in the January transfer window.

"Chelsea have got a massive problem at centre-back and if they don't change it in January, they're going to have a big problem in terms of where they feel they should be this season with the Champions League," Carragher said.

"Colwill at Sunderland against Brobbey gave the penalty away, and the manager took him off at half-time.

"Fofana's performance against Man United, especially in the first half, was one of the worst you'll see from a centre-back this season.

"As a partnership, this will never work because they're not physical enough and there's no real leader there.

"It almost feels like you've got two novices playing, but one cost £75m, and Colwill has been talked up a lot not just at Chelsea but at international level as well."

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Chelsea need a "leader" at centre-back - Carragher

"Those two can't play in a back four as a two, but it reminds me of myself at Liverpool. We didn't fix it defensively and we were seen as weak, conceding from set pieces and long throws.

"It wasn't until we signed Sami Hyypia, 6ft 4in, dominant centre-back, leader, great player, that it changed for us.

"This is not going to change with what they have. Lacroix is a decent player, that's a sticking plaster until the next transfer window in January or the end of the season.

"Until they sign that dominant centre-back and leader, they've got absolutely no chance of achieving anything."

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Who could Chelsea sign at centre-back?

After splashing out £52m on Lacroix in the summer, Chelsea may be somewhat reluctant to spend more money on their central defence in the January window.

However, if their defensive issues persist, they may be forced into recruiting a new centre-back in a bid to add some much-needed solidity to Alonso's backline.

Recently, Chelsea have been mentioned as a potential suitor for AC Milan defender Koni De Winter, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in Lens defender Pierre Ismael Ganiou, who has drawn comparisons with former Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane.