Liverpool have reportedly started negotiations with goalkeeper Alisson Becker over a new contract.

Alisson is just two games away from reaching an appearance milestone, having featured in 348 competitive matches since joining the Reds from Roma in the summer of 2028.

The Brazilian has been viewed as one of the world's best goalkeepers for the majority of his time at Anfield, and has helped the club win numerous honours, including two Premier League titles and the 2018-2019 Champions League.

Alisson has, unsurprisingly, remained the Reds' undisputed number one under Andoni Iraola, although there is some uncertainty about how much longer he will continue to be Liverpool's goalkeeper.

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Liverpool open talks over Alisson contract

That is because his contract will expire at the end of the current campaign, which means Liverpool are currently running the risk of losing the experienced shot-stopper as a free agent.

According to Nicolo Schira, Liverpool are taking steps to address that issue by opening talks with Alisson over a new deal.

The Brazil international is said to be open to extending his stay at Anfield until the end of the 2028-29 season.

Flamengo and Juventus were said to be interested in signing Alisson in the summer transfer window, but Iraola and the Liverpool hierarchy made it clear he was 'non-transferable'.

There has been some suggestion that Alisson's level has slightly dropped over the last year or so, while he also came under fire for his performances in defeats against Arsenal and Fenerbahce.

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Why it makes sense to offer Alisson new Liverpool need

However, he showed great character to bounce back with a strong performance in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace before the international break, a game in which he made six important stops to help Liverpool clinch all three points.

Alisson then kept his fifth clean sheet of the Premier League season in Sunday's 4-0 win over Manchester United, albeit he had little to do against the 10-man Red Devils.

The 34-year-old appears to be under minimal pressure from his current deputy, Giorgi Mamardashvili, who may have to assess his own future if it becomes clear there is no clear path to being Liverpool's number one.

With that in mind, Alisson's status as Iraola's first-choice goalkeeper is only likely to change if Liverpool delve into the transfer market for a new elite-level shot-stopper, which is not going to happen anytime soon unless the Brazilian indicates that he will leave the club.