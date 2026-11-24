Manchester United, now managed by Mauricio Pochettino, have received a nod from a Premier League striker who recently made his mark against them.

On his debut with the English club, the 54-year-old boss has already set two records in losing 4-0 to Liverpool on Sunday: Pochettino is the first manager in Premier League history to see his team concede two goals and receive a red card in the first half of his first match in charge of a club.

The club's sporting situation is catastrophic, as the English side are 19th in the Premier League, with only one point more than Crystal Palace (20th). It is hard to know whether the solution will come through the January transfer window, but the Manchester United hierarchy may think so.

Manchester United receive an application for their attack

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The British side could then take an interest in Brazilian Evanilson (27), who has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 15 games this season. In an interview with GeGlobo, relayed on X by Fabrizio Romano, the Bournemouth forward declared his love for the second-bottom side in the league:

'Here in England, among the big clubs, Manchester United are the team I like best. Rayan said the same.'

'When I was little, I also watched United! When Cristiano Ronaldo played for United, I watched loads of his highlights. And, man, knowing that I am here playing against them... It is my third season playing against them.'

'I scored last season and I scored this season at Old Trafford. It is a dream, and I tell everyone in interviews: it was a dream to play in this stadium, and scoring goals is even more important. So it is a dream that I am living, scoring a goal against United because of the greatness of the club' - Evanilson said.

Evanilson to Manchester United this winter, is it possible?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Under contract until June 2029, can Evanilson leave Bournemouth this winter?

The English club, fifth in the table, probably have no intention of letting go of their number nine, who has had a very good season. The club's top scorer and top assister in the Premier League, Evanilson appears indispensable, and the possibility of securing European qualification at the end of the season through the league should encourage Bournemouth not to listen to a potential offer from Manchester United.

For their part, are Manchester United interested in the centre-forward? No rumour in particular suggests so. But the club's catastrophic sporting situation opens the door to recruitment, on a smaller or larger scale, this winter.

With striker Benjamin Sesko injured, Manchester United are thinking of Pio Esposito, in fine form with Inter. And why not try Evanilson, who is already won over by the club and could be largely tempted by the prospect of joining, despite everything?