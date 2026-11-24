Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a 'limited' winter transfer budget as he looks to turn Manchester United's season around with reinforcements.

The new Red Devils boss is expected to have the funds for just two January signings, despite several areas of his squad requiring attention.

United's financial restrictions could therefore leave the Argentine facing some difficult decisions when the transfer window opens.

How much does Pochettino have to spend in the January window?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

According to the Daily Mail, Pochettino will have less than £50m to spend in January, with United's financial position and the Premier League's new financial rules restricting their spending power.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss admitted that United are in a relegation battle after beginning his tenure with a painful 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, leaving the club second from bottom.

The expectation is that Pochettino will be able to make two additions, potentially including a loan signing, although sources have not completely ruled out United gambling on further investment if their relegation threat becomes more serious.

Central defence is an obvious priority following the Anfield defeat, with Brentford's Nathan Collins emerging as a strong candidate. Calvin Bassey is another option, although he is expected to sign a new Fulham contract, while Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite is valued at more than £70m.

United are also interested in strengthening at left-back, having previously been linked with Barcelona's Alejandro Balde and Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri.

A striker is another consideration, particularly with Benjamin Sesko sidelined by a shin injury. However, Ivan Toney's reported £500,000-a-week wages make him an unrealistic option, while Leeds United are keen to extend Dominic Calvert-Lewin's £180,000-a-week contract.

Who can United actually afford to sign?

© Imago

A budget below £50m, alongside the expectation of only two additions, makes it difficult to see United addressing all three areas in January.

A move for someone like Lewis Hall at left-back or Branthwaite at centre-back would seemingly be beyond their financial reach, particularly if Newcastle and Everton demand substantial fees.

However, Balde and RB Leipzig's David Raum could represent more budget-friendly alternatives, depending on their respective clubs' willingness to negotiate.

The bigger question is whether United can afford to strengthen centrally and up front as well. Collins could be a realistic defensive target, but finding the funds for another centre-back and a striker on top of that looks particularly difficult at this stage.

Unless United generate significant funds through player sales, Pochettino may have to prioritise two positions and make the best of the squad he inherits.

That is a worrying prospect for a behemoth of a club currently fighting to avoid relegation.