Kevin De Bruyne has made his feelings for Manchester City crystal clear as he has spoken out for the first time since the club were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations.

At the end of September, an independent commission found Man City guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the investigation.

The Citizens are accused of using "sham" contracts with a number of commercial partners to disguise secret funding of more than £830m and artificially inflate revenues between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

Man City continue to plead their innocence and lodged an appeal last month, stating that “a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case.”

A plethora of possible sanctions have been mooted should Man City’s guilty verdict be upheld, including heavy fines, transfer bans, stripping titles, points deductions leading to relegation and expulsion from the Premier League.

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Man City legend De Bruyne returns to Etihad for Napoli UCL clash

De Bruyne spent 10 glorious years at the Etihad Stadium before leaving in the summer of 2025 and will go down as one of Man City’s greatest-ever players after playing a crucial role in the club winning 20 trophies during his time at the club.

The Belgian playmaker won six Premier League titles, five EFL Cups and three FA Cups, while he also won the Champions League during a historic treble-winning season in 2022-23.

The two-time Premier League Player of the Season scored 108 goals and provided 177 assists in 422 appearances for Man City across all competitions, with 119 of those assists recorded in the Premier League to rank him second on the all-time list behind Ryan Giggs (162).

De Bruyne has made a welcome retuned to Manchester as his current club Napoli prepare to face City in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

While De Bruyne has acknowledged that some people may have different opinions over Man City’s guilty verdict, the legendary midfielder himself has insisted that his feelings towards the club will “never change”.

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De Bruyne's feelings for Man City will “never change”

"My feeling's never been different,” he told reporters at a press conference. “Honestly, the way that I feel is just the way that I've been treated by this club, what I've done with this club for me personally, and how we've worked together as a group. Of course, it's a lot of things that's been going on but I cannot change anything about that.

"I'm proud of what I've done as a football player, and honestly... This is my club! I love the owners, I've talked about a lot of stuff outside of football, I've even spoken to Khaldoon [Al Mubarak] how to buy a club and everything, so there's a lot of things that goes around after this.

"I've nothing but affection for this club and that will never change! Even now, the people who treated me for 10 years exceptionally, my family and everything, that's for me the most important and for me, that is it to be honest."

Intense criticism has been aimed at Man City since the guilty verdict, but De Bruyne cannot "change anything" about people calling his former club a "disgrace" and still believes that everything he personally achieved with the club was won fairly.

“It [the verdict] still doesn’t change, my football has not changed,” De Bruyne said. “In life there are rules, but everybody plays on the limit.

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De Bruyne cannot change “’disgraced” views of outsiders on Man City charges

“I played in between the white lines, I competed with other players and I had many experiences with my teams, with the players. That’s the thing I value most.

“In my career, the most important thing is the relationships between everybody that I had and how you manage these things.

“I’ve given my all and that’s not going to change in my mind. I don’t think a lot of ­people will change in their mind how they view me as a player or how we played. Other people may be disgraced a bit, but I can’t change anything about that.”

Tuesday’s contest will mark De Bruyne’s second appearance back at the Etihad since departing Man City, and the 35-year-old will be hoping for a much smoother evening this time around.

On his previous visit last year, a first-half red card forced ex-Napoli boss Antonio Conte to reshuffle his side, with De Bruyne the unfortunate player to be sacrificed early in a 2-0 defeat.