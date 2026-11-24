Chelsea have decided against making an immediate change in the dugout despite growing pressure on manager Xabi Alonso.

The Blues have won just one of their last five matches, with a 4-1 defeat to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge only intensifying scrutiny of the Spaniard.

However, the club hierarchy are understood to remain keen to give their summer appointment time, although the next few fixtures could prove crucial.

What is Chelsea's stance on the future of Xabi Alonso?

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Chelsea's board have no immediate plans to sack Alonso, but the 44-year-old is under pressure to deliver results in the coming matches, according to new reports.

The Blues face Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace next, before a demanding run of fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa. The three matches before Christmas could "make or break" Alonso's future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, with supporters having already voiced their frustration during the defeat to Leeds.

There are also concerns of a "mutiny" behind the scenes, with it believed that several players are unhappy with Alonso's coaching methods at the training ground and that there is a "terrible atmosphere in the dressing room".

Nevertheless, the hierarchy are understood to believe that injuries have contributed to the team's struggles. Joao Pedro has been absent since the middle of October with a thigh problem, having been an important figure earlier in the campaign.

The club are hopeful that his return could help spark an improvement in results, although the pressure on Alonso is unlikely to disappear unless performances improve.

Chelsea owners must avoid falling into the same trap

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Clearlake have made managerial changes a regular feature of their Chelsea project, but dismissing Alonso just months into his tenure would risk repeating a familiar cycle at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard is still relatively early into his reign and has had to contend with important absences, particularly Pedro and captain Reece James. Both are usual starters who could make a significant difference to the side, especially in a system that relies on their respective qualities.

The reported dressing-room discontent is concerning, however, and Alonso will need to address that quickly, but it should not automatically mean his position is untenable.

Managers need time to implement their ideas, build relationships and establish consistency. Chelsea have invested in Alonso and should allow him to demonstrate what he can achieve with a fitter squad.

The upcoming fixtures will undoubtedly test that patience, but another change of manager so early in the process would hardly represent a convincing long-term strategy.