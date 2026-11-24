Paris Saint-Germain could indirectly do Barcelona a favour in the January transfer window. In search of a potential attacking reinforcement after the long-term injuries to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, the capital club have drawn up an initial shortlist.

According to AS, Antonio Nusa is among the capital club's preferred targets, alongside Abde Ezzalzouli, Gianluca Prestianni, Ibrahim Maza, Luis Diaz and Estevao. These players will be difficult to sign in the January transfer window. Paris have already experienced that, having been rebuffed over Estevao, while Prestianni wants to finish the season at Benfica.

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Abde Ezzalzouli is on PSG's shortlist

In that sense, Abde Ezzalzouli could be an interesting option. 3Cat confirms that the Morocco international is among the targets being studied by PSG to strengthen their attack in January. Aged 24, Abde is enjoying a good start to the season, with four goals and one assist in 13 games for the Andalusian club.

His profile has reportedly caught the attention of the Parisian hierarchy, especially as the player now shares the same agent as Achraf Hakimi.

This could ease discussions. The rumour is also being followed closely in Barcelona, as a potential transfer of the Real Betis winger would allow Barcelona to recoup a significant sum.

The Catalan outlet recalls that in September 2023, Barcelona sold Abde to Real Betis for £6.4m (€7.5m). In that deal, they kept a share of the Moroccan's economic rights. Initially set at 50%, it was later reduced to 20% in February 2025 as part of the agreement concerning Vitor Roque.

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Barcelona will receive £10m if PSG trigger Abde's clause

A £51m (€60m) transfer, the amount of Abde's release clause, would therefore bring Barcelona £10m. PSG would have the opportunity to sign a promising 24-year-old winger for a reasonable amount, while doing their Spanish rivals a serious financial favour by triggering the clause.

This sum could give the Barcelona hierarchy more room for manoeuvre to strengthen Hansi Flick's squad this winter. The German boss is notably looking to sign a centre-back.

It should be noted that, at this stage, no agreement or advanced negotiation has been announced for Abde's arrival at PSG. It remains to be seen whether Paris will actually take action.