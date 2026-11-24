James Tarkowski received his first-ever red card in the Premier League as Everton fell to a heavy 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Monday night.

The 34-year-old defender had previously been given 74 yellow cards across 350 Premier League appearances but had never been sent off – a top-flight record for the most yellows without ever seeing red.

However, Tarkowski was dismissed in the first half with the Toffees trailing by two goals at the Gtech Community Stadium for a studs-up challenge on the shin of Yehor Yarmolyuk.

Tarkowski had initially thundered into a sliding challenge and won the ball, but his right boot followed through with his studs scraping down the Brentford midfielder’s leg.

On-field referee Craig Pawson gave a yellow card for the challenge, but was then advised by VAR to review the incident at the pitchside monitor, where he ultimately came to the decision to upgrade the yellow to a red.

Tarkowski was deemed to have “committed a challenge that endangers his opponent's safety” with a red card issued for serious foul play.

Games Tarkowski will miss as Moyes is unsure over red card appeal

James Tarkowski is sent off! ? https://t.co/s5ta4f74np — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 23, 2026

Tarkowski will therefore serve a three-match suspension and will crucially miss Sunday’s Merseyside derby against rivals Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees captain is also banned for a trip to Aston Villa on December 2 and a home clash with Fulham four days later, but he is available to return for an away fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 13.

After taking charge of his record-breaking 593rd game as Everton manager, David Moyes was asked whether the club will look to appeal the red card, and he told Sky Sports: "Don't know yet.

"I thought Tarki got the ball in plenty of time, certainly got there before the player who came in late, but I think Tarki's foot was high, and in that case then there is a chance it can be given."

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Moyes added: "My thoughts at the time, I didn't think it was, but when I've looked at it again I think his foot high. Is there enough force for it to be a red card? Not sure about that."

Tarkowski absence “a big problem for Everton” before Liverpool clash

© Imago

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Tarkowski was right to be sent off and feels that Moyes has a “big problem” to deal with ahead of the Merseyside derby.

"It is a red card. It might not have been a red card in 1996, but it is in 2026,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football.

"He knows what he's doing, and he doesn't need to do that. At the last moment, he is trying to pull back on the intensity of the challenge. Don't give [the referee] the option. He doesn't need to do that. I've made tackles like that."

He added: "David Moyes should be looking at him and thinking [it's 2-0], you've left your mates out there with 10, and it's the Merseyside derby next.

"For me, it's the biggest game of the season. Everton, biggest game of the season. I hope for the Liverpool players and staff, the biggest game of the season.

"He's brilliant in the box, and that will be a big problem for Everton. He's so good set-piece-wise."

Either Jake O'Brien or Michael Keane is expected to play at centre-back alongside Jarrad Branthwaite in the absence of Tarkowski in the next three Premier League games.

A four-goal defeat for Everton has seen them slip to ninth in the Premier League table, with Brentford leapfrogging them into seventh position, albeit sitting just one point above them.