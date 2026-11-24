Noni Madueke's signing by Arsenal divided opinion before the forward had even stepped onto the pitch.

Arriving from Chelsea for £50m, the Englishman joined a squad that already had Bukayo Saka as the owner of the right wing and had to justify an investment in a player who initially seemed destined to be a back-up.

A little over a year later, the debate is taking on another dimension. With Saka injured, Madueke has been given a longer run of opportunities and has taken the chance. As well as goals and assists, he has contributed in different roles on both sides of the pitch. The 2-2 draw with Newcastle, in which he scored the goal that earned Arsenal a point, was another example of this development.

Mikel Arteta has noticed a change that goes beyond productivity. In a press conference, the manager highlighted the variety that the forward has added to the team's play and his contribution without the ball. And Madueke's growth has followed a concrete path.

From individual dribbler to a complete part of Arteta's system

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Madueke has very specific characteristics. Left-footed and explosive, he likes to receive the ball wide on the right, run at the full-back and carry the ball towards the box to shoot or find a team-mate. His short burst of acceleration and ability to change direction make his movements hard to defend when he receives the ball in equal-numbers situations.

That characteristic was already visible at Chelsea. In the 2024-25 season, he was one of the Premier League players who carried the ball into the box the most and created danger mainly through individual runs. The problem was inconsistency in execution: he did not always choose the best moment. Arteta acknowledged the change.

'He is becoming decisive in games, and that is what we need from our forward players. And he is doing it in several ways, which is something I really like. He has added variety and a lot more connection to his game' - Arteta said.

The numbers help to gauge the growth. According to FotMob's analysis for the 2026-27 Premier League, Madueke creates 3.6 chances per 90 minutes, compared with 1.5 for Saka. It is a significant difference, although it is important to consider that Saka has played fewer minutes.

The improvement also shows in his ability to contribute without the ball. According to Arteta, Madueke does not always need to receive the ball at his feet to take part in the move.

'And yes, I also love his intensity without the ball. So, I would say he is becoming a much more complete player, and I think he is enjoying it a lot' - Arteta said.

The evolution, therefore, is not about abandoning the dribble but about knowing when to use it. Madueke remains a player of individual initiative, only now he seems to understand better how his actions can connect with the collective workings of the team.

Madueke and Saka offer different solutions on the right wing

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The comparison with Saka is inevitable, but the two are not identical players. Both are left-footed and prefer to start from the right to cut inside, but they do so in different ways.

Saka is more refined in decision-making. He has excellent ball control, protects possession under pressure and alternates between carries, short passes and crosses very naturally. His ability to draw two markers and find the free team-mate is also one of Arsenal's main attacking tools.

Madueke, for his part, offers more explosiveness in the first movement and tends to look for the individual duel more often. He is a more vertical player, who likes to accelerate and attack the space left by the full-back. When he is confident, he can disorganise a defence without depending on a long build-up.

The creation data helps illustrate this difference. As well as outperforming Saka in chances created per 90 minutes in FotMob's analysis, Madueke also shows a greater volume of dribbles and progressive carries per minute in another statistical comparison this season. Saka, on the other hand, keeps the advantage in shooting and defensive contribution indicators. They are complementary profiles, not necessarily competitors for a single way of playing.

This difference is valuable for Arteta. Against opponents who defend in a low block, Saka can be more useful to control possession, combine with the midfielders and find the pass that dismantles the marking. Madueke can offer a more direct threat, attacking the full-back and creating situations of individual imbalance.

The Englishman has also shown that he can play on the left, a role he performed when Christos Tzolis was unavailable. There, he needs to adapt his movements: instead of cutting inside with his dominant foot, he can look for the byline and cross with his right. It is not necessarily his ideal position, but the versatility widens Arteta's options and prevents the team from depending on a single alternative for each side.

The competition with Saka, therefore, does not need to be understood as an attempt to take the starter's place. Arsenal need more than one player capable of deciding matches, especially in a long season, with the Premier League, the Champions League and domestic cups. The point is that Madueke is starting to offer arguments to be considered more than a simple replacement.

International omission became fuel for Madueke at Arsenal

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One detail of this transformation happened away from Arsenal. After being left out of an England squad, Madueke decided to use the international break to train individually. Instead of treating the period as a chance to rest, the forward sought out a specific preparation programme.

Arteta highlighted the player's reaction as an example for the rest of the squad. The manager said that Madueke came back from the break as a different athlete, determined not to accept the situation he was in.

Madueke at Arsenal, season by season Premier League 2025-26 vs. 2026-27, per-90 averages Indicator 2025-26 Full season 2026-27 In progress Change Playing time Games 26 16 starts 8 5 starts Minutes 1,213 519 Minutes per game 46.7 64.9 ▲ 39% Goals and assists (per 90 min) Goals 0.22 3 in total 0.35 2 in total ▲ 56% Assists 0.07 1 in total 0.00 0 in total — Expected goals (xG) 0.10 1.31 in total 0.18 1.05 in total ▲ 87% Expected assists (xA) 0.19 2.56 in total 0.27 1.56 in total ▲ 42% Shooting (per 90 min) Shots 1.85 25 in total 3.29 19 in total ▲ 78% Shots on target 0.67 9 in total 0.87 5 in total ▲ 30% On the ball (per 90 min) Successful dribbles 1.71 23 (42.6% success) 2.60 15 (57.7% success) ▲ 52% Touches in the opposition box 8.16 110 in total 7.28 42 in total ▼ 11% Premier League games only. Because the seasons have different numbers of minutes, the comparison uses per-90 averages; the total appears below each average. The change compares the averages. Madueke has not yet provided an assist in the Premier League in 2026-27. Data up to 21 November 2026 (matchweek 11). Source: StatMuse (Opta data)

'He went away, decided to train, came back, and he was a different Noni. You could sense that he meant business, and he was not going to accept that situation. Since then, he has been incredible' - Arteta explained, commenting on the player's change of attitude.

The individual work, however, did not start now. In an interview with Sky Sports, Madueke revealed that he has been working for years with specialist coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst, since his time at PSV. The partnership involves technical improvement and individual development, with special attention to the ability to be more decisive in the final third.

The result has shown up in the numbers: his average of chances created has more than doubled compared with last season, reaching 3.57 per 90 minutes in the Premier League. His dribble success rate has risen from 50% to 55%, while his passing accuracy has gone from 78% to 87%. In open-play crosses, his success rate has jumped from 14% to 33%.

These numbers help explain why Arteta talks about a more complete player. Madueke has not stopped looking for the dribble, but he has started to execute better other actions that previously could limit his influence. The progress has come from different reasons and paths, but the result has arrived and is evident in the current season.