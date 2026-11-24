Chelsea are back in action on Friday night when they square off against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Xabi Alonso's side have dropped down to eighth place in the Premier League table, a consequence of last weekend's 4-1 defeat at home to Leeds United.

At a time when the Spaniard is coming under increasingly scrutiny and Sports Mole argue that he has already made nine mistakes as Chelsea manager, Nottingham Forest are in 17th position despite possessing a far better defensive record than the West Londoners.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with Nottingham Forest, who are back playing in the East Midlands for the first time since their win over Manchester City before the November international break.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Maxence Lacroix is currently on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and it remains to be seen when he will be available for selection once again. However, Alonso indicated last week that he expects the Frenchman to return ahead of schedule.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 27 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Jorrel Hato has recently been sidelined due to a back injury, and it remains to be seen when the Dutchman will come back into contention.

Joao Pedro

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Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 27 (vs. Leeds United)

Joao Pedro has recently been sidelined due to a thigh injury and it remains unclear when the club's leading marksman will be in a position to return to the squad.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 27 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Although Moises Caicedo was able to shake off one fitness issue to return against Leeds, he was withdrawn prior to half time with a back injury. The Ecuador international is a major doubt ahead of this match.

© Imago / Chelsea midfielder Reece James in August 2026.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Newcastle United)

Reece James has undergone an operation on a knee injury, and the Englishman is not expected to be available for selection until the start of 2027.

Jamie Gittens

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)

Jamie Gittens picked up an ankle injury with England's Under-21s during the October international break. However, he has been back in training since last week.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players suspended for the game with Nottingham Forest.