Red Bull Salzburg play host to Ararat-Armenia in the Europa League on Thursday evening as they bid to earn a potentially-pivotal win when it comes to qualification for the knockout stage.

The Austrian giants accumulating four more points in the league phase than one of the minnows of the competition makes them the favourites to prevail from this encounter.

Match preview

Having never progressed from a 36-team league phase, Red Bull Salzburg will be eager to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them.

While sitting in 26th place at the halfway stage currently keeps them outside the qualification spots, four points from as many matches ahead of facing the worst-performing team in the competition will be viewed as an acceptable position by Danny Rohl.

Red Bull Salzburg started the league phase with a 1-0 win at Levski Sofia, while a 2-2 draw has also been earned at Celje.

Despite 4-0 and 2-0 defeats to AC Milan and Anderlecht respectively, Red Bull Salzburg will progress into the top 20 should they prevail on Thursday night.

They head into this fixture sitting in second place in the Austrian Bundesliga table, six points behind leaders Rapid Vienna after Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Austria Vienna.

© Imago / CTK Photo

As for Ararat-Armenia, they are in third spot of the Armenian top flight, albeit with a game in hand and having lost just once in 13 league matches.

However, they have been outclassed at this level of football, conceding 14 times across four successive defeats.

Tulipa's side have lost to Sparta Prague, Jagiellonia, AZ Alkmaar and Torreense, shipping at least three goals in each of those quartet of fixtures.

Nevertheless, with this being the first time that a team from Armenia has qualified for this stage of the Europa League, some perspective is required.

They warmed up for this contest with a 2-1 victory at 11th-placed Van on Friday night.

Red Bull Salzburg Europa League form:

Red Bull Salzburg form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

L

Ararat-Armenia Europa League form:

Ararat-Armenia form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Despite defeat at Rapid Vienna, the majority of the Red Bull Salzburg XI is expected to stay the same for this match.

However, Yorbe Vertessen, who has three goals and three assists in 13 league games, is an obvious alternative in the final third, potentially on the left flank with Jesper Lindstrom moving to the right to replace Edmund Baidoo.

Having not come into contention until after the October international break, 39-cap Austria international Stefan Lainer is also pushing for an opportunity, while Karim Konate is likely to start down the middle of the attack.

Ararat-Armenia goalkeeper Joao Bravim is suspended for this contest. However, having been an early injury withdrawal against Van, Arman Nersesyan was expected to deputise regardless.

Sandro Lima could get the nod over Arayik Eloyan down the middle of the attack, reward for his goal as a substitute in the last league game.

Although defensive-minded midfielder Karen Muradyan also netted as a substitute during that contest, he may remain among the replacements.

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup:

Zawieschitzy; Morgalla, Drexler, Zabransky, Kratzig; Barry, Diabate; Lindstrom, Mazurek, Vertessen; Konate

Ararat-Armenia possible starting lineup:

Nersesyan; Hovhannisyan, Felipe, Malis, Pereira; Ayvazyan, Oliveira; Banjaqui, Ambartsumyan, Franca; Lima

We say: Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 Ararat-Armenia

Although the visitors have little option but to push for all three points in Austria, they may struggle to get hold of the ball. With that in mind, we are backing a comfortable victory for RB Salzburg, who we think will edge closer to qualification for the knockout phase.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.