Preview: Red Bull Salzburg vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

After losing at home on the Europa League's opening matchday, AC Milan must try to make up lost ground when they visit Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday.

While the Italian giants were beaten by Benfica in their first league-phase fixture, Salzburg started with 1-0 away win.

Match preview

Despite having more of the ball and taking 40 touches in the opposition box, Milan still lost 2-0 to Benfica at San Siro.

Defeated by his former club - who he represented for nine years as a player - Ruben Amorim came away empty-handed from his first Europa League game since Manchester United lost the 2025 final.

Nonetheless, that remains Milan's lone loss this season, and Amorim's men have claimed 12 points from six Serie A fixtures so far.

Having beaten Lecce 3-0 just before the international break, they drew 1-1 with bogey side Sassuolo last week, leaving them fifth in the Italian top flight.

Now unbeaten through their first six league games for the first time since 2022, the Rossoneri narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification in May, but they are gradually rebuilding under new management.

Before a tricky domestic clash with regional rivals Atalanta on Sunday, Milan must try to take that momentum with them across to Austria.

History will certainly be on their side. To date, they have won nine of 13 games against Austrian sides, most recently thumping Salzburg 4-0 in November 2022.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Both in their current and former guise, Salzburg have never beaten Milan across four previous meetings, all of which were in the Champions League.

Perhaps more pertinently, Die Roten Bullen are three points ahead of their illustrious visitors in this season's Europa League standings, having won their opening match.

Haris Tabakovic was on the scoresheet as they beat Levski Sofia 1-0 in Bulgaria, extending a strong start to life under new management.

Ex-Rangers boss Danny Rohl has now steered his team through 15 competitive games without defeat, winning 11 and drawing four so far.

After a goalless stalemate with Grazer AK last week, Rohl's side sit second in the Austrian Bundesliga, three points behind league leaders Rapid Vienna.

Red Bull Salzburg Europa League form:

Red Bull Salzburg form (all competitions):

AC Milan Europa League form:

AC Milan form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Buzzi

Amorim could decide to rotate his Milan lineup for this midweek contest, with several players vying to support Goncalo Ramos up front.

Alphadjo Cisse, Diego Moreira, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Omari Hutchinson and Christian Pulisic will all hope to start on Thursday.

The visitors must make an enforced change at the back, as Mattia Gabbia suffered a thigh injury against Sassuolo and could be ruled out for four months; Alexis Saelemaekers is also unavailable.

After appearing for the second half on Sunday, 41-year-old Luka Modric may make his 157th European appearance - it would be his first outside the Champions League since November 2011.

Meanwhile, Salzburg's squad is packed with young talent, such as 20-year-old forward Edmund Baidoo, Polish teenager Bartosz Mazurek and Christian Zawieschitzky.

The latter started Austria's recent UEFA Nations League game against Kosovo, becoming their youngest national-team goalkeeper in 81 years.

Another new cap, Nikolas Veratschnig features on an injury list also including Soumaila Diabate and Enrique Aguilar.

With seven Bundesliga goals between them this season, either Tabakovic or Karim Konate will lead the hosts' attack.

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup:

Zawieschitzky; Lainer, Boma, Drexler, Schmid; Mazurek, Barry; Baidoo, Kitano, Vertessen; Konate

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Musah, Modric, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Cisse; Ramos

We say: Red Bull Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan

With just one loss between the two teams this season, this clash could end all square.

Salzburg may have produced more convincing results, but Milan boast much more top-level nous.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.