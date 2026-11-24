Aiming to bounce back from domestic defeat over the weekend, NEC of the Netherlands welcome French side Rennes to Goffertstadion for a Europa League clash on Thursday night.

De Enige Echte were bested by the Eredivisie champions last time out, whilst Les Rennais were held to a Ligue 1 draw at the home of Lorient.

Match preview

After finishing behind only champions PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord in the Eredivisie last season, NEC are enjoying a campaign of continental action, winning each of their past two Europa League matches against Dinamo Zagreb and Omonia Nicosia.

De Enige Echte concluded their schedule prior to the international break with back-to-back triumphs but failed to make it three on the spin on Saturday afternoon, when they were defeated 4-1 by PSV at Goffertstadion.

Across all competitions, NEC have won just one of their past eight home fixtures (D5 L2), with that sole success arriving by a 3-1 scoreline against Cypriot outfit Omonia Nicosia on November 5.

In fact, Dick Schreuder's men have failed to win any of their seven home matches (D4 L3) in their domestic league this term, with De Enige Echte currently occupying a modest 12th spot in the Eredivisie standings.

Focusing on the European front, NEC were demolished 5-0 by Italian giants Juventus on matchday one but Nijmegen fortunes have improved since then, picking up seven points across their past three Europa League fixtures.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

To the frustration of those with a Roazhon Park association, Rennes extended their winless run to four matches (D2 L2) with a 1-1 draw at the Stade du Moustoir base of Lorient on Sunday afternoon.

Esteban Lepaul and Boulaye Dia have formed a dangerous strike partnership for Les Rennais so far, and the latter bagged his sixth top-flight goal of the term to secure a point for his side last time out.

Winning just one of their past five matches on the domestic front, Franck Haise's men have fallen to ninth position in the Ligue 1 table, however, Rennes are only three points behind fourth-placed Lyon.

Rather worryingly ahead of Thursday's trip to the Netherlands, Les Rennais have failed to win any of their past six away games, conceding a staggering 16 goals across those unenjoyable occasions.

For all of that negativity, Rennes have fared relatively well in the Europa League so far this season, stringing together a four-game unbeaten run (W1 D3), even if victories have been hard to come by.

NEC Europa League form:

NEC form (all competitions):

Rennes Europa League form:

Rennes form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

NEC are without the services of Bram Nuytinck, with the 36-year-old sidelined until the end of the month because of an ankle injury.

Last appearing in the Europa League win over Omonia, Perr Schuurs is expected to return from injury in December.

Managing just four Eredivisie appearances so far this term, Emre Mor is dealing with a troublesome groin problem.

A Championship promotion-winner with Sunderland, Eliezer Mayenda is in the Rennes medical room battling a calf injury.

Les Rennais' options are also reduced in midfield, with Valentin Rongier picking up a thigh issue during the draw Lorient on the weekend.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Bischoff, Bras, Kaplan, Thomas; Nejasmic, Lebreton, Monteiro, Willumsson; Chery, Linssen

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Reynolds, Rouault, Cresswell, Oliveira, Nagida; Cisse, Thomasson, Camara; Dia, Lepaul

We say: NEC 1-2 Rennes

In the midst of a difficult run of form at Goffertstadion, NEC are undoubtedly the underdogs for victory on Thursday night.

Boosted by the potential return of France international Lepaul to the starting XI, Rennes should earn their second win of the League Phase in Nijmegen.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.