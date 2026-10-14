LASK Linz 3-6 Liverpool: Bradley Barcola creates personal history in thumping Champions League win

Bradley Barcola created some personal history on Wednesday evening, as the France international scored a hat-trick in Liverpool's 6-3 win over LASK Linz in the Champions League.

The summer arrival from Paris Saint-Germain has faced some early criticism at Anfield, having found it difficult to make his mark in the Premier League this term.

However, Barcola enjoyed comfortably his best match in a Liverpool shirt on Wednesday, as he scored three times in the English club's huge away victory in the Champions League.

It proved to be a first senior hat-trick for the 24-year-old.

According to Squawka, Barcola had 19 touches in the LASK penalty box, while he managed five shots, had five successful take-ons, boasted four shots on target and also created two chances.

Bradley Barcola gets off the mark for Liverpool with an instinctive finish ? ? Stream now on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/5K7YBB7UyG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 14, 2026

Barcola scores first senior hat-trick in Liverpool rout

Liverpool found themselves three goals ahead at the interval of the European match, with Ronald Araujo opening the scoring before Barcola netted twice himself.

Andoni Iraola's side then went 4-0 ahead early in the second period when Jeremie Frimpong found the back of the net, before the hosts got their name on the scoresheet.

Barcola completed his hat-trick soon after, before Lewis Koumas made it 6-1, but LASK gave their fans two more goals to cheer before the end of the match.

© Iconsport / MB Media/SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy/Azzuu

What next for Barcola and Liverpool?

Barcola will be aiming to build on his excellent performance when Liverpool continue their Premier League campaign away to Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds will then welcome Villarreal to Anfield in the Champions League next week before ending the month with fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League) and Chelsea (EFL Cup).

Liverpool are currently ninth in the Premier League table, picking up nine points from their opening six matches of the 2026-27 campaign.