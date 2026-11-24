Barcelona will continue their Champions League league stage campaign with a contest against Azerbaijani outfit Sabah on Wednesday evening.

The La Liga giants are fifth in the overall table on nine points, while Sabah are 31st, collecting three points from their opening four matches of the 2026-27 league stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Sabah vs. Barcelona kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 5.45pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Sabah vs. Barcelona being played?

The Champions League match between Sabah and Barcelona will be played at Baku Olympic Stadium.

Boasting a seating capacity of just under 70,000, it is the largest stadium in Azerbaijan.

How to watch Sabah vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 4.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Sabah vs. Barcelona?

History will be made on Wednesday, as Sabah and Barcelona prepare to lock horns for the first time, and the hosts will be eyeing a stunning win over the La Liga champions.

Sabah have won one and lost three of their matches in the league stage of the competition, while Barcelona have a record of three wins and one defeat.

The Owls had never played in the European Cup before this season, and they will now be taking on one of the biggest club teams in European football.

Barcelona lost in the last-16 stage of last season's Champions League to Atletico Madrid, so there is clear room for improvement during the current campaign.

Sabah are the huge underdogs entering this match, but the fact that Lamine Yamal will not be involved for Barcelona due to an injury will hand the hosts a degree of confidence.

> Our full preview of Sabah vs. Barcelona can be viewed here