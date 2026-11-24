Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways when they continue their Champions League campaign away to Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are 17th in the overall table, boasting six points from four matches, while Sporting sit 10th in the division, picking up nine points from four games.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Sporting vs. Man United kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Sporting vs. Man United being played?

The Champions League match between Sporting and Man United will be played at the Portuguese club's home ground of Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Man United's only previous visit to Sporting in the Champions League came back in 2007, with Cristiano Ronaldo's goal handing the Red Devils a 1-0 victory in the group-stage fixture.

How to watch Sporting vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Sporting and Man United?

Pochettino was given a full and unedited look at the size of the task that he has taken on at Man United on Sunday at Anfield, with the Red Devils losing 4-0 to Liverpool in the Premier League.

The 20-time English champions are currently involved in a relegation battle in the Premier League table, and they have not managed to win a domestic match since the end of August.

That said, Man United have picked up two Champions League wins this season against Sabah and Roma, and they are in a relatively solid spot in the table at this stage of proceedings, only three points behind eighth-placed Liverpool.

Sporting have three wins from their four Champions League matches this term, though, and are certain to provide tough opposition for a struggling Man United.

Bruno Fernandes is set to captain Man United against his former club, and the Red Devils desperately need some inspiration from the Portugal international.

> Our full preview of Sporting vs. Man United can be viewed here