Yet to win at home in this season's Europa League, Sparta Prague welcome AZ Alkmaar to the Letna Stadium for Thursday's matchday-five encounter.

The Czech side will leapfrog Leeroy Echteld's men if they secure maximum points, although doing so requires the hosts to end a three-match winless run in Europe's second-tier club competition.

Match preview

Sparta remain in the qualification playoff places in 22nd, but another disappointing Europa League result this week could change that.

Brian Priske's men enter Thursday's matchday five encounter without a victory since the opening round, when the Maroons beat Ararat 4-1 in Armenia, having collected just one point from the next available nine.

Zelezna Sparta's four points keep them inside the playoff places on goal difference, with Celje and RB Salzburg sitting 25th and 26th respectively and six clubs, Celta, AC Milan, Jagiellonia, Viktoria Plzen, Marseille and Celtic, all on six points.

The Reds' hopes of retaining their Europa League place therefore hinge on rediscovering their form promptly as the league phase enters its second half with this week's visit from AZ.

However, their five-match winless run across all competitions, during which the Maroons have drawn two blanks and scored only once in each of their last three fixtures, appears to give their Alkmaar opponents the edge ahead of matchday five.

© Iconsport / Olaf Kraak / ANP

The visiting supporters will travel to Czechia hoping to see their side claim a third consecutive victory and return to winning ways in Europe after losing to Juventus at the halfway stage of their continental campaign.

The Cheese Farmers fell 2-1 to the Old Lady at AFAS Stadion at the start of the month, marking their third consecutive defeat and second European loss in four matches.

De Kaasboeren have since responded to those setbacks with consecutive victories over Groningen and Sparta Rotterdam, scoring nine goals in total as they beat the former 4-3 and the latter 5-1.

Mexx Meerdink starred against Groningen with two goals and an assist, while Ro-Zangelo Daal inspired the comeback victory in Rotterdam, where Echteld's in-form wide attacker scored once and set up two more.

Another away victory against the Czech giants could lift 14th-placed AZ into the coveted top eight, with seventh-placed Bayer Leverkusen three points ahead and eighth-placed Besiktas just one above the Cheese Farmers.

Sparta Prague Europa League form:

Sparta Prague form (all competitions):

W

L

D

L

D

L

AZ Alkmaar Europa League form:

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Sparta have several fitness concerns: Santiago Eneme and Hugo Souchurek are doubtful due to illness, while Emmanuel Uchenna (groin), Matej Rynes (ankle), Ondrej Penxa (knee) and Adam Karabec (ankle) are expected to miss out.

Tobias Guddal impressed during the home side's league defeat to Liberec, but the 24-year-old is suspended after receiving a second yellow card against Bournemouth last time out in Europe.

Having scored two of Sparta's six Europa League goals, Guddal represents a significant loss for a side whose other four strikes have come from different players.

Like the hosts, AZ have several injury concerns, with Weslley Patati, Kees Smit (groin), Lewis Schouten, Stije Resink and Jizz Hornkamp all unavailable.

While Patati has scored twice, Meerdink has contributed three of his team's seven goals, accounting for just under half of the Cheese Farmers' European tally.

Sparta Prague possible starting lineup:

Surovcik; Hoever, Kaderabek, Mbe Soh, Suchomel; Vydra, Mannsverk, Irving; Singhateh, Brunes, Alcocer

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Maikuma, Goes, Hoedt, Chavez; Koopmeiners, Kwakman, Byskov; Stengs, Meerdink, Daal

We say: Sparta Prague 1-3 AZ Alkmaar

Sparta's five-match winless run and Guddal's suspension leave the hosts vulnerable against an AZ side who have scored nine goals across their last two outings.

Meerdink's European scoring form and Daal's growing influence give the visitors our backing to secure a third consecutive victory and strengthen their qualification prospects.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.