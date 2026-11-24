Manchester United have been boosted by the return of Luke Shaw for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

Shaw has not featured for Man United since October 10 due to a muscular problem, but he returned to training ahead of the European match and has been named in the travelling squad.

The Englishman's return is major news for the Red Devils given their defensive problems, but it remains to be seen whether he is considered for a start on Wednesday.

Matheus Cunha is a notable absentee through suspension, with the Brazil international sent off in the team's last match in the competition against Roma.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Shaw returns to Man United squad for Sporting clash

Meanwhile, Carlos Baleba, Marcus Rashford and Benjamin Sesko remain sidelined alongside long-term absentee Manuel Ugarte.

Man United have six points to show from their four matches in the competition, which has left them in 18th in the overall table.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has major decisions to make when it comes to his defensive unit for this match, as Matthijs de Ligt struggled in the 4-0 loss to Liverpool last time out.

Leny Yoro had been facing a Premier League suspension, increasing his chances of being involved from the first whistle against Sporting.

However, Yoro's red card against Liverpool has been overturned following a successful appeal.

The 21-year-old will therefore now be available to face Brentford at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Karl Darlow has also returned to the squad for the Sporting trip, having recovered from the injury that forced him to miss out against Liverpool.

Man United travelling squad vs. Sporting Lisbon

Goalkeepers: Senne Lammens, Karl Darlow, Tom Heaton

Defenders: Harry Amass, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Youri Tielemans

Forwards: Amad, Shea Lacey, Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee