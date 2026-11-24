Ajax and Thun face off at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday as the 2026-27 Conference League campaign reaches its midway point.

Both teams emerged victorious in their last continental outings and now look to build on that momentum on the European stage.

Match preview

Returning to action after agonisingly surrendering a two-goal lead to FC Twente before the international break, Ajax made light work of Eredivisie newcomers ADO Den Haag, cruising to a 3-0 victory on Sunday thanks to two goals from Davy Klaassen and a strike from Jorthy Mokio.

Michel’s side have now claimed six victories from their last seven matches in all competitions since losing to Hajduk Split in their Conference League opener in mid-October, with subsequent continental outings yielding wins over Thun and Midtjylland by a combined score of 8-1.

Central to De Godenzonen’s resurgence has been their ability to start quickly, with Klaassen's opener last time out marking the seventh consecutive match in which they have broken the deadlock.

Ajax currently sit outside the guaranteed knockout places in the Conference League and will be keen to collect maximum points to break into the top eight, thereby avoiding the additional hurdle of a playoff tie in an already congested campaign.

Thursday’s game marks the third meeting between the sides, with the hosts seeking to maintain their perfect record in this fixture, having come out on top in both group-stage encounters of the 2005-06 Champions League en route to a last-16 exit.

© Iconsport / Igor Soban, Pixsell photo & video agency, Pixsell, Alamy

Thun ended a 13-year absence from European competition by qualifying for this season’s Conference League, but a pair of 1-0 defeats in their opening two matches against FC Twente and Hajduk Split meant their return to continental action began on a sour note.

Days after netting four times in the final 20 minutes of a nine-goal thriller against Lausanne-Sport to claim a remarkable triumph, Gian-Luca Privitelli starred against Scottish outfit Hearts, leading Thun to a 3-1 victory to finally get their European campaign up and running at the third attempt.

Back-to-back winless games against Basel and Young Boys have followed, so Die Oberlander head to Amsterdam with confidence low and knowing that a defeat could see them drop out of the knockout playoff places, so there is little margin for error.

Thun have conceded in each of their last 13 competitive matches, including 11 goals in their most recent four. Tightening up defensively will be essential if the Swiss side are to end their ongoing three-game losing run against Dutch opponents.

Thursday’s visitors have let in just one goal after half-time across their three Conference League games so far, but against an Ajax side who have netted seven times in that period, they cannot afford any lapses in concentration over the course of the 90 minutes.

Ajax Conference League form:

Ajax form (all competitions):

Thun Conference League form:

Thun form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / ANP

Attacking trio Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg, and Viktor Tsygankov are all ruled out through injury for Ajax, who welcomed back Anton Gaaei and Julian Brandt last time out.

Having only joined in mid-September, Yves Bissouma was not registered by the hosts for European competition, making him ineligible to feature on Thursday.

Tolu Arokodare has a tournament-high five direct goal contributions in the Conference League this term, and despite failing to find the net against ADO, he remains one to watch.

Genis Montolio and Fabio Saiz remain unavailable for Thun as they continue to recover from long-term knee injuries.

Furkan Dursun (leg) and Mattias Kait (back) both missed the visitors’ defeat to Young Boys, and neither is expected to return for Thursday.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Janse, Wijndal; Klaassen, Baas; Gloukh, Mokio, Ouazane; Arokodare

Thun possible starting lineup:

Steffen; Mambwa, Bamert, Burki, Dahler; Maier, Zoukit, Roth, Reichmuth; Christoffersson, Labeau

We say: Ajax 3-1 Thun

Ajax are in imperious form and have won each of their last three home matches without conceding.

While the hosts may concede this time around, we fully expect them to claim victory and keep their momentum going.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.