Senegal have been officially restored as champions of Africa. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) delivered its verdict on Tuesday 24 November and sided with the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), overturning the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that had awarded the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to Morocco on a technicality. The Lions keep the title they won on the pitch in Rabat.

What CAS decided

It is a dramatic twist in a case that had poisoned African football since January. By cancelling the CAF appeal board’s decision of 17 March 2026, CAS sided with the Senegalese federation. The original result of the final is therefore restored: a 1-0 win for Senegal after extra time.

The Lausanne-based court rejected the regulatory reading that had led CAF to penalise the Lions with a forfeit. It found that Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, used by CAF’s appeal committee, were not applicable in this case, and that only the restart of play authorised by the final’s referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala, counted.

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‘By blowing his whistle to restart play, the Referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met - both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume,’ the court said. ‘In the Panel’s view, there is no doubt that the effects of the Referee’s decision were limited to the pitch. As such, the Panel considers that the Referee’s decision was covered by the “field of play” doctrine.’

The doctrine gives priority to decisions made on the pitch unless there is evidence that the rules were applied arbitrarily or in bad faith. CAS said Articles 82 and 84 were only meant to determine the outcome of a match when a team’s behaviour leads the referee to declare that play has definitively stopped, and so did not apply. ‘In conclusion, the panel considers that in resuming the match, the referee did not err in law,’ the court added.

The panel acknowledged that the referee had to decide in a climate of extreme tension, but said that did not make the decision arbitrary and that his judgement did not appear to have been affected by factors outside the game. On the disciplinary side, it recalled that the FSF, coach Pape Thiaw and some players had already been sanctioned by CAF in separate disciplinary proceedings. The FSF appeal was therefore upheld, and the decision was unanimous.

How the final unfolded

On 18 January 2026, Senegal beat Morocco in the final thanks to an extra-time goal from Pape Gueye. Before that goal, the match had turned in stoppage time when referee Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty after a VAR intervention. Furious, coach Thiaw told his players to leave the pitch. After an interruption of around 16 minutes, the Senegalese returned, led by Sadio Mane. Brahim Diaz then missed the Moroccan penalty before Gueye decided the final.

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The Moroccan federation (FRMF) immediately contested the match. After its first complaint was rejected by the disciplinary committee, CAF’s appeal board declared Morocco the winners and Senegal forfeited on 17 March, applying Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations. The FSF went to CAS on 25 March, and a closed-door hearing took place on 8 October.

The ruling restores Senegal’s status as African champions, giving them a second AFCON after their 2022 triumph in Cameroon. The team, now coached by Patrick Vieira, has two continental titles.

A Moroccan ‘incident’ and a possible appeal

For Morocco, the verdict is a heavy blow. The host nation, which hoped to win a second crown 50 years after its first in 1976, sees the pitch result confirmed and remains credited with one title. But the case may not have said its last word.

A few hours before the verdict, the FRMF reported an ‘incident’. According to RMC, the federation denounces an alleged telephone conversation on Sunday between Ulrich Haas, one of the judges appointed to the case, and Abdoulaye Fall, president of the FSF. If proven, that contact could be a flaw Morocco might exploit before the Swiss Federal Tribunal, which can review CAS decisions on procedural grounds.

For its part, CAS says it received no report from Morocco. It remains to be seen whether the controversy marks the start of a new legal saga.