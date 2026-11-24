Unai Emery has made four changes to his starting lineup for Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Galatasaray.

With the condition of the RAMS Park preventing Villa from training on the surface on Monday, it felt plausible that Emery could protect some of his star players.

Instead, barring the exclusion of Pau Torres and Emiliano Buendia, the Spaniard has arguably named the strongest lineup from the options available to him.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has moved over to right-back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Tyrone Mings getting the nod over Torres in the middle.

Joao Gomes has returned to the midfield in place of Leon Goretzka, while John McGinn returns ahead of Buendia.

Nicolas Jackson has retained his place down the middle of the attack, with former Besiktas frontman Tammy Abraham among the substitutes.

Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho has again been left out of the Villa squad.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Former Premier League stars in Galatasaray XI for Aston Villa game

Meanwhile, Okan Buruk has recalled the likes of former Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez and ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Mario Lemina to his Galatasaray XI.

Former Arsenal man Lucas Torreira is another ex-Premier League player to be selected in the team.

However, former Norwich City star Gabriel Sara has dropped down to the substitutes' bench, joining Leroy Sane.

Lesley Ugochukwu - on loan from Burnley - is also kept in reserve, but top goalscorer Victor Osimhen remains sidelined through injury.

Galatasaray XI: Ugurcan; Singo, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina, Elmali; Akgun, Batrakov, Yilmaz

Subs: Bitshiabu, Sara, Gul, Gundogan, Guvenc, Lus, Nhaga, Sane, Ugochukwu, Yilmaz

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki; Harwood-Bellis, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; Alysson, McGinn, Manzambi; Jackson

Subs: Bizot, Wright, Barkley, Buendia, Torres, Abraham, Mbaye, Bogarde, Goretzka, Wan-Bissaka, Hemmings