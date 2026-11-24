CSKA Sofia will be looking to keep their UEFA Conference League hopes alive when they welcome Trabzonspor to Stadion Balgarska Armija on Thursday evening.

The hosts have collected just one point from their opening three league-phase matches and sit outside the playoff positions, while the Turkish visitors are 12th with six points and will be hoping to move closer to the top eight with another European victory.

Match preview

CSKA Sofia have enjoyed a reasonably strong domestic campaign but have struggled to translate that form into European results, winning just two of their last 32 matches in major continental competitions.

Markus Gisdol's side have collected one point from their opening three Conference League fixtures, beginning with a 1-2 home defeat against Monaco before drawing 2-2 away to Nordsjaelland a week later.

Their hopes of building on that draw were dealt another blow when they suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Panathinaikos, leaving them with little margin for error as they attempt to climb into the top 24.

The hosts have shown great resilience domestically, with their 3-3 draw at Botev Plovdiv at the weekend extending their unbeaten run in domestic competitions to 17 matches this season, while they have lost just twice in their last 15 matches across all competitions, with both defeats coming in the Conference League.

They will be hoping that returning to their own stadium can provide the boost required to improve their European results, particularly as they have lost their last three Conference League matches as the designated home team.

However, CSKA Sofia have lost five of their previous seven encounters with Turkish opposition, winning one and drawing one, although this will be their first meeting against the Black Sea Storm.

© Imago / IMAGO / One Inch Productions

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, will be facing a Bulgarian club in European competition for the first time, and they have enjoyed a considerably stronger campaign, winning two of their opening three Conference League matches to occupy 12th place in the league-phase standings.

Thomas Reis's side began their European campaign with a 2-0 away victory over KuPS, ending a run of nine consecutive away defeats in major European competitions.

They followed that result with another impressive performance, recording a 2-0 home victory against Heart of Midlothian to strengthen their position among the playoff places.

However, their winning run in Europe came to an end when they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Freiburg, leaving them with six points from three matches and still within reach of the top eight.

Trabzonspor have responded positively in domestic competition, recording victories over Gaziantep, Rizespor and Alanyaspor before their latest 1-0 triumph against Eyupspor on Sunday.

Their victory over Eyupspor represented their ninth win in 10 matches across all competitions, with the only defeat during that sequence coming against Freiburg in the Conference League.

They will now be looking to secure consecutive victories away from home in European competition for the first time since 2013, having ended their lengthy losing streak on the road with their opening-round victory against KuPS.

For UK-based readers looking to place a wager on the match, choosing a bookmaker with a convenient payment option can also be important, and our guide to the Apple Pay betting sites UK covers bookmakers that accept the mobile payment service, alongside details of deposits, withdrawals and payment conditions.

CSKA Sofia Conference League form:

CSKA Sofia form (all competitions):

Trabzonspor Conference League form:

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Yagiz Gurtug / PS Images

CSKA Sofia are expected to be without Leo Pereira, who is unavailable through injury, while Barry Cotter is also not expected to feature in the Conference League squad.

Teodor Ivanov's availability remains uncertain following reports of an injury concern, which could affect Gisdol's defensive selection.

Leandro Godoy is likely to lead the attack, with Ioannis Pittas, Stefano Sensi and Petko Panayotov providing support as CSKA Sofia look to improve their European scoring record.

Trabzonspor are expected to be without Franculino, who remains an injury concern, while Aral Simsir and Okay Yokuslu are also sidelined.

Tim Jabol-Folcarelli is carrying a fitness concern, while Arseniy Batagov has reportedly been returning to training and may not be ready to feature.

Mohamed Salah and Paul Onuachu are expected to lead the attacking threat, with Ernest Muci and Fabinho also likely to feature as Reis looks to maintain the visitors' recent momentum.

CSKA Sofia possible starting lineup:

Lapoukhov; Pastor, Almeida, Rodriguez, Martino; Gbamin, Jordao; Pittas, Sensi, Panayotov; Godoy

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Savic, Eskihellac; Tufan, Fabinho, Muci; Salah, Onuachu, Saviolo

We say: CSKA Sofia 1-2 Trabzonspor

CSKA Sofia have been considerably more competitive domestically than their European results suggest, but their inability to turn performances into victories in the Conference League leaves them under significant pressure heading into Thursday's encounter.

Trabzonspor arrive in Bulgaria in much stronger form, and we expect the visitors to take control of the contest at key moments and secure a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.