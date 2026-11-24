Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that teenage wonderkid Luca Williams-Barnett has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the club.

The 18-year-old extends his terms just three days after a dream full Premier League debut against Ipswich Town, scoring one and setting up another in a 2-0 Tottenham victory.

Against the Tractor Boys, Williams-Barnett became the third-youngest Premier League goalscorer in Tottenham's history, and the second-youngest to score and provide an assist in a PL game for any club after Michael Owen.

Following reports that Williams-Barnett was on the verge of committing his future to the Lilywhites, Tottenham announced on Tuesday that the 2008-born talent had signed his renewal.

Explaining his decision to pen fresh terms, Williams-Barnett said: "This is a special moment for me and my family, and one I have worked really hard to reach. But this is only the start.

Tottenham announce new contract for Luca Williams-Barnett

Scoring on his first start ? What a moment for Luca Williams-Barnett! https://t.co/m6iALigFuy — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 21, 2026

"Spurs is a family to me. I've been here for so long – it's a second home, where I trust the people and coaches who have pushed me to become the player I am today. The Club has trusted and believed in me, now I'm ready to repay that."

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi - who previously compared Williams-Barnett to Lamine Yamal - added: “Luca is a player I think the world of, and I'm so happy that he has signed a new contract.

“He has benefitted from being around the first team every day, growing in stature and consistency, and has deserved his place in the matchday squad over recent weeks.

“Everyone can see how technically gifted Luca is on the pitch but I also love his calmness and decision-making under pressure.

“The best players have confidence on the pitch and humility off it. There is still plenty of room for Luca to improve, and I know he will continue to work hard every day to be the best version of himself."

Williams-Barnett joined the Tottenham academy setup from Luton Town in 2018 and made his debut for the senior side in a 3-0 EFL Cup third-round win over Doncaster Rovers in September 2025.

The teenager has since played five times for the Tottenham first team and has won six caps for England's Under-19s, scoring two goals and providing one assist at that level.

Which clubs were interested in signing Luca Williams-Barnett?

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy

Williams-Barnett's previous Tottenham deal was due to expire in 2028, although it is not clear how many years the teenager's extension is worth.

Nevertheless, Tottenham have fended off interest from Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund to keep hold of their academy graduate, and talks over fresh terms began before De Zerbi integrated him into his first-team squad.

Williams-Barnett is expected to keep his place in Tottenham's starting lineup in Sunday's clash against Sunderland, for which De Zerbi may be facing a new James Maddison concern.