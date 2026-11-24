Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a potential new concern over James Maddison's fitness ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Sunderland.

The Lilywhites hit the road to face the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light this Sunday, aiming to register their fifth win from their last six Premier League matches.

Spurs' recent resurgence has propelled them into the top half of the Premier League table, as they bounced back from their 1-0 defeat at Leeds United by dispatching Ipswich Town 2-0 on home soil.

Roberto De Zerbi's men got the better of the Tractor Boys despite the absence of Sandro Tonali, who was a last-minute omission from the matchday squad due to illness.

The Italian was filmed being put through his paces with the team in Tuesday's open training session, though, handing Spurs a welcome boost ahead of their trek north.

However, according to Sky Sports News journalist Michael Bridge, Maddison was restricted to indoor work, raising fears of another potential fitness concern for the playmaker.

James Maddison misses Tottenham team training before Sunderland

Sandro Tonali back after missing the win over Ipswich. James Maddison doing indoor work. #THFC https://t.co/EsvY9oqNqb — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) November 24, 2026

Maddison has only made three Premier League starts this season, having spent the majority of the 2025-26 campaign recovering from a serious ACL issue before also picking up a shoulder problem.

The 30-year-old was an unused substitute against Crystal Palace and Leeds earlier this month, and he was taken off in the 64th minute of Saturday's victory over Ipswich.

It is not clear whether Maddison's absence from team training was down to a genuine new injury for the Englishman, or if he is simply being protected ahead of the weekend's fixture.

Nevertheless, for a player who has already missed 73 games for club and country since joining Tottenham from Leicester City in 2023, any minor fitness development could set off alarm bells in Spurs fans' heads.

Tottenham already handed double boost for Sunderland clash

© Imago

While Maddison's situation will be closely monitored, Tonali's return from illness is one of two early boosts that Tottenham have received for the trip to Sunderland.

The Black Cats will be unable to call on Kevin Danso this weekend, as the on-loan Tottenham defender is ineligible to face his parent club.

Danso's absence may not have a massive bearing on Regis Le Bris's selection, though, as the Austrian has been an unused substitute in each of Sunderland's last three Premier League games.

Danso started each of the Black Cats' first five top-flight matches of the new season, but he has not played a minute of Premier League football since being sent off against Bournemouth on October 18.