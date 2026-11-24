Torreense welcome Celtic to Estadio Municipal de Leiria on Thursday night for a matchday five clash in the league phase of the Europa League.

The hosts are 19th in the standings with six points from four games, while the visitors are 32nd with three points after four matches.

Match preview

Torreense made history by defeating Sporting Lisbon 2-1 in the Taca de Portugal final last season, marking the club's first major trophy and securing their qualification to the Europa League.

Torreense, as a result, became the first non-top flight club to qualify for the revamped league phase of the competition, and Azul-grenas have performed admirably in their opening four fixtures.

Thursday's hosts have secured two wins and suffered two defeats in their first four games, leaving Torreense placed 19th in the league phase table and on course to qualify for the knockouts.

The latest of those victories, a dramatic 3-2 win against Ararat-Armenia that featured two goals in stoppage time to come from 2-1 down to secure the win, came under new boss Joao Nuno, who was appointed after Luis Miguel Valado Tralhao mutually agreed to step down as manager.

Nuno recorded one win and one draw in his first two games, but the manager has since suffered back-to-back defeats heading into this match, leaving Torreense eager to avoid enduring a third consecutive loss.

Torreense will draw confidence from their impressive displays in the Europa League, while visitors Celtic have shown signs of weakness in this competition this term.

© Imago / Focus Images

The Bhoys have won only one of their four league phase fixtures, alongside three defeats, scoring just six goals and conceding a considerable 11 goals in that time.

Martin O'Neill's side actually lost each of their first three league phase fixtures, results that coincided with a miserable run across all competitions, during which they recorded six defeats, one draw and just three wins between mid-September and the beginning of November.

However, a 3-2 triumph over Besiktas on matchday four of the league phase, featuring an 87th-minute winner from Camilo Duran, has sparked a three-game winning run, subsequently defeating both Kilmarnock (1-0) and St Mirren (4-1).

Celtic will be looking to extend that winning streak and secure just their second win of the league phase on Thursday, with the Bhoys hoping to move closer to the qualification places.

While Celtic have returned to winning ways in recent matches, concerns remain about their form on the road, having lost three of their last five away fixtures across all competitions.

Torreense Europa League form:

Torreense form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

L

L

Celtic Europa League form:

Celtic form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Torreense will be without Jorge Aguirre for Thursday's fixture after the forward was sent off in the matchday four clash with Ararat-Armenia, and Adama Baradji is also not expected to feature due to an injury concern.

In Aguirre's absence, Musa Drammeh, who scored in the defeat to Benfica last time out, should lead the line, with Carlos Reina providing support in attacking midfield.

Meanwhile, Duran, who has scored 14 goals in 22 appearances for Celtic this season, should lead the line, with Sebastian Tounekti, Benjamin Nygren and Haissem Hassan providing attacking support.

Further back, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Callum McGregor could feature at the base of midfield, with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales in central defence.

Torreense possible starting lineup:

Olmeta; Mutombo, Diadie, Volnei, Vazquez; Marques, Alfaro; Guerrero, Reina, Jean; Drammeh

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Lotomba, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Hassan, Nygren, Tounekti; Duran

We say: Torreense 1-3 Celtic

Although Celtic have struggled on the road in recent matches and shown signs of weakness in the Europa League, the away side should have the quality to overcome their second-division hosts and secure the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.