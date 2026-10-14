Torreense vs. Sunderland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

Sunderland will continue their Europa League league stage campaign with a clash against Torreense on Thursday evening.

The Black Cats beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in their European opener last month, while Torreense recorded a 2-1 victory over Lillestrom in their first game in the 2026-27 league stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Torreense vs. Sunderland kick off?

The Europa League match will kick off at 5.45pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is Torreense vs. Sunderland being played?

The Europa League match between Torreense and Sunderland will be played at Estadio Municipal de Leiria in Leiria, Portugal.

The stadium was originally built as a venue for Euro 2004, and it is the home ground of second-tier Portuguese outfit U.D. Leiria.

How to watch Torreense vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League match will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Torreense and Sunderland?

Sunderland will be aiming to make it successive wins in the Europa League this season, having recorded a 1-0 victory over AZ in their opening match in the tournament last month.

The Black Cats finished seventh in the Premier League last season, which saw them secure qualification for the league stage of the Europa League.

Sunderland will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the league.

Torreense, meanwhile, incredibly beat Sporting Lisbon in last season's Taca de Portugal final, which saw them become the first non-top flight club to qualify for the revised league phase.

The second-tier outfit made a winning start to their first-ever European campaign, beating Lillestrom 2-1.

> Our full preview of Torreense vs. Sunderland can be viewed here