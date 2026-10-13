Preview: Torreense vs Sunderland - prediction, team news, lineups

Sunderland will endeavour to win back-to-back Europa League matches when they travel to Portugal to face second-division side Torreense on Thursday night.

This contest will be staged at the Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa in Leira, almost 100km north of Torreense’s home ground which does not meet UEFA standards.

Match preview

Competing in Europe for the first time in 53 years, Sunderland celebrated their maiden Europa League triumph when they beat in-form Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar 1-0 at the Stadium of Light last month, courtesy of a second-half penalty from Enzo Le Fee.

However, that victory represents one of only two recorded by the Black Cats in eight matches across all competitions this season, with Regis Le Bris’s side suffering four defeats in their opening six Premier League matches (W1 D1).

A spirited performance in a chaotic 5-3 defeat at Man City before the international break was followed by a 2-0 home defeat to high-flying Brighton last weekend, leaving Sunderland 17th in the Premier League table and hovering just one point above the relegation zone.

Le Bris has acknowledged that his Sunderland side “will have big challenges” as they balance domestic and continental duties over a busy fixture schedule, and the Frenchman has urged his players to show “quality” and “composure” that has been lacking in the final third.

The Black Cats enter Thursday’s contest still searching for their first away victory of the campaign, while they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last eight games on the road in all tournaments, conceding 16 goals in total.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Torreense have not competed in the top tier of Portuguese football since 1991-92 and currently ply their trade in the second division, but a surprise triumph over Sporting Lisbon in the Taca de Portugal final last season helped them to qualify for the Europa League.

The Blue-garnets have continued to upset the odds in the League Phase, as they secured a 2-1 away victory over Norwegian side Lillestrom on matchday one, despite finishing the match with 10 men.

Because head coach Luis Tralhao does not hold a UEFA Pro license, assistant coach Carlos Simoes was tasked with post-match media duties and hailed Torreense’s “very well defined” strategy to nullify Lillestrom’s threat from set-pieces.

Still harbouring hopes of becoming the first team to progress from the League Phase of a UEFA competition while playing outside their country's top division, Torreense currently sit down in 15th place in Portugal's second tier after posting one win, three draws and two defeats from six games.

They suffered a narrow 1-0 away defeat to Tondela last weekend in a fiery contest that saw four red cards, before the hosts scored a dramatic 100th-minute winner to snatch all three points.

Torreense Europa League form:

Torreense form (all competitions):

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Sunderland Europa League form:

Sunderland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / MB Media

Tonneese will have to cope without midfielder Nuha Jatta following his red card against Lillestrom, but goalkeeper Adriel and defender Mohamed Ali Diadie are available despite domestic dismissals last weekend.

Alejandro Alfaro scored the opening goal in the win over Lillestrom and he is likely to continue in centre-midfield alongside Amine Oudrhiri and Joao Marques.

Manu Pozo was also on the scoresheet on matchday one, and after watching on as an unused substitute against Tondela, the winger will hope to earn a recall on Thursday at the expense of Luis Quintero.

As for Sunderland, Brian Brobbey, Dan Ballard and Habib Diarra are all sidelined with hamstring injuries, while Romaine Mundle remains out with a long-term knee issue.

Thomas Meunier was forced off in the first half of the defeat to Brighton with a thigh problem and the experienced right-flanker has emerged as a major doubt.

His potential absence could see Trai Hume or Malick Fofana handed a start, but winger Chemsdine Talbi is ineligible along with Jocelin Ta Bi, Melker Ellborg, Alan Browne and Aji Alese who have all been omitted from the club’s Europa League squad.

Torreense possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Bruno, Diadie, Volnei, Vazquez; Oudrhiri, Alfaro; Pozo, Marques, Jean; Abubakari

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Danso, Alderete, Methalie; Xhaka, Sadiki; Fofana, Le Fee, Angulo; Isidor

We say: Torreense 0-2 Sunderland

Torreense will be keen to rise to the occasion for their first-ever 'home' European clash, but they enter this fixture as big underdogs against Premier League opposition.

While Sunderland cannot take their spirited hosts lightly, even if Le Bris decides to rotate his side, the Black Cats should possess more than enough quality to secure maximum points and preserve their perfect start in the Europa League.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.