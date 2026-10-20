Preview: Ferencvaros vs Torreense - prediction, team news, lineups

Ferencvaros will be aiming to make it three straight wins in this season's Europa League league stage when they host Torreense on Thursday evening.

Six points from two matches has left Ferencvaros in seventh spot in the Europa League table, while Torreense are 19th, picking up three points from two matches.

Match preview

Ferencvaros will enter Thursday's European contest off the back of a 1-1 draw with Kisvarda in Hungary's top flight, with the result leaving them sixth in the table, picking up 14 points from their opening nine matches of the campaign.

The Greens have posted back-to-back wins in the league stage of the 2026-27 Europa League, starting with a 3-1 victory over Celtic on September 17 before beating Plzen 2-1 last week, and they currently sit seventh in the division.

Balasz Borbely's side still have AC Milan, Celje, Lech, Juventus and Hoffenheim to play in the league stage of this season's Europa League, so there are fascinating matches to come.

Ferencvaros last played in the Champions League in 2020-21, finishing fourth in Group G, while they made the last-16 stage of last season's Europa League, ultimately losing to Braga.

The Greens were 12th in the league stage of last season's Europa League, and it would be a surprise if they were unable to secure a spot in the knockout round of the tournament.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Torreense, meanwhile, beat Sporting Lisbon in last season's Taca de Portugal final, which saw them become the first non-top flight club to qualify for the revised league phase.

Luis Tralhao's side made a winning start to their first-ever European campaign, beating Lillestrom 2-1 in their Europa League league stage opener on September 17.

However, the second-tier outfit were unable to back it up with another victory over Sunderland last time out, suffering a 2-1 defeat to the Black Cats.

The Portuguese club still have matches to come against Ararat-Armenia, Celtic, Real Sociedad, Lech Poznan and Olympiacos in this season's Europa League league stage.

The team's story is a remarkable one given their placing in Portugal's second tier, and it would be one of the biggest results in their history if they were able to record a victory over a strong Ferencvaros side on Thursday at Ferencvaros Stadion.

Ferencvaros Europa League form:

Ferencvaros form (all competitions):

Torreense Europa League form:

Torreense form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Buzzi

Ferencvaros will be without the services of Matus Bero and Bence Otvos through injury on Thursday, but the home team are otherwise in strong shape.

Kristoffer Zachariassen has been in strong form this season, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 19 appearances, and the 32-year-old will again feature in the starting team.

Meanwhile, there is expected to be a spot at centre-forward for Krisztian Lisztes, who has three goals and one assist to his name this term.

As for Torreense, Adama Baradji will miss the match through injury, but the visitors should otherwise have a full squad to choose from.

Manu Pozo has scored twice in seven appearances for his Portuguese club this season, and the 24-year-old will feature in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should be a spot through the middle for Malik Abubakari.

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Radnoti; Osvath, Raemaekers, Gomez, Cadu; Corbu, Nagy; Dele, Zachariassen, Birmancevic; Lisztes

Torreense possible starting lineup:

Paes; Mutombo, Mohamed, Volnei, Vazquez; Oudrhiri, Alfaro; Pozo, Marques, Zoabi; Abubakari

We say: Ferencvaros 3-1 Torreense

This is a tough match for Torreense, and we are finding it difficult to look past Ferencvaros given the quality in the home side's squad.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.