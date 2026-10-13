Preview: Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to a staggering 14 matches, Ferencvaros host Viktoria Plzen at Groupama Arena in Budapest for a Europa League clash on Thursday night.

The Green Eagles enjoyed a convincing away success at Celtic during gameweek one of the League Phase prior to the international break, whereas Viktoriani were less productive on their travels, losing heavily at Union SG.

Match preview

Following the extended September/October international break, 37-time Hungarian champions Ferencvaros return to the Europa League stage, aiming to make it back-to-back victories at the start of the League Phase.

The Green Eagles' first clash with Celtic since November 2021 was an enjoyable experience during gameweek one on September 17, when goals from Norwegian Kristoffer Zachariassen and winger Bamidele Yusuf helped the visitors to a 3-1 victory at Celtic Park.

Flying out of the blocks on the continental scene, Balazs Borbely's troops have stumbled slightly in the Hungarian top flight recently, drawing three consecutive matches after a three-game winning run.

Despite last losing a competitive fixture at the end of July to Paksi SE, the Green Eagles are sitting down in sixth spot in their domestic standings - a lowly position for a side who were champions for seven consecutive years between 2019 and 2025.

Gyori ETO lifted their first Hungarian crown since 1983 to end Ferencvaros's trophy streak during the 2025-26 campaign, although Thursday's Europa League hosts are one of the favourites to win the top-flight title this time around.

© Iconsport / CTK Photo/Miroslav Chaloupka

Following a worrying three-game losing run across domestic and European duties, Viktoria Plzen returned from the international pause with a convincing 3-0 win over Mlada Boleslav on Saturday, with striker Christophe Kabongo netting against his former loan club.

That success over the weekend was Viktoriani's first at Doosan Arena since late August, with Thursday's visitors demolished 3-0 at the venue by Belgian outfit Union SG in the Europa League last month.

As a result, Viktoria Plzen head to Budapest this week searching for their maiden continental points of the season, with Radoslav Kovac's side losing their sole away trip in Europe so far this term - a three-goal qualification defeat by Red Star Belgrade in August.

Saturday's shutout at the expense of Mlada Boleslav represented a welcome defensive improvement for Viktoriani, who have conceded 17 goals across the opening 10 matches of their domestic campaign.

Viktoria Plzen visit Groupama Arena for the second season in succession following last term's Europa League battle in September 2025, when an added-time Aleksandar Pesic effort rescued a point for Ferencvaros.

Ferencvaros Europa League form:

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Ferencvaros form (all competitions):

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Viktoria Plzen Europa League form:

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Viktoria Plzen form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Michal Fajt

Ferencvaros remain without the services of central midfielder Bence Otvos, who is recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in February.

The Green Eagles should keep faith with the XI that impressed at Celtic Park, meaning that Daniel Arzani, Zachariassen and Yusuf are set to retain their spots behind striker Adam Bagi.

Just 20 minutes after coming off the bench on the weekend, Franko Kovacevic was forced off with an injury and could miss Thursday's contest.

Last featuring in the 5-1 home success over Red Star Belgrade in August, Viktoria Plzen striker Matej Vydra is sidelined with a fitness problem.

Joining the former Watford attacker on the treatment table, Vaclav Jemelka has not featured for Viktoriani since April as he recovers from a knee issue.

Long-term absentee Jan Paluska remains sidelined for the visitors, with the full-back last playing in November 2025.

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Varga; O Nagy, Raemaekers, Gomez, Cadu; A Nagy, Corbu, Yusuf, Zachariassen, Arzani; Bagi

Viktoria Plzen possible starting lineup:

Wiegele; Paliscak, Vavro, Dweh; Memic, Pirgic, Hrosovsky, Souare; Sojka, Lawal, Adu

We say: Ferencvaros 2-0 Viktoria Plzen

Last losing a competitive home match in January, Ferencvaros will be extremely confident of continuing their excellent Budapest form on Thursday.

Viktoria Plzen returned to winning ways on the Czech scene over the weekend, however, a trip to Groupama Arena is likely to prove too challenging.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.