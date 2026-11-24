Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has admitted that he seriously considered retiring from football during Enzo Maresca’s time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The one-cap France international joined the West Londoners from Leicester City for a reported £75m in the summer of 2022 and has since played 81 times for the club across all competitions.

Fofana’s career at Chelsea has largely been disrupted by injury, missing a total of 41 matches during Maresca’s 18-month reign with the Blues.

While Fofana began the 2024-25 season fit after recovering from a year-long ACL tear, two major hamstring injuries wiped out nearly six months of his campaign.

The 25-year-old centre-back has since opened up about how the psychological strain that came with a rash of injuries almost led to the decision to prematurely call time on his career.

© Iconsport / SPI

Fofana: “I guess I’m the Abou Diaby of our generation”

Speaking in an interview for Zack Nani TV, as quoted by the Evening Standard, Fofana said: “There was a period when I was recovering from my cruciate ligament and meniscus injuries.

“Then I suffered two consecutive hamstring strains under Enzo Maresca, when I really decided: ‘That’s it, I’m retiring, I’m done playing.’ I was serious.

“I really wanted to stop, because, for the first time in my life, I wasn’t happy anymore. It wasn’t just about being injured or not playing; my whole life was completely shattered. I wasn’t myself anymore. I sincerely believed that, in the future, I would only get injured.

“I thought to myself: ‘That’s it, football isn’t for me, I’m too fragile.’ I even used Abou Diaby as an example. I thought to myself: ’I guess I’m the Abou Diaby of our generation. There has to be someone like that, and it happened to me. It’s my destiny, I accept it.’”

Fofana added: “Of course, I was very sad and didn’t want to stop, because I was living my dream. At that point, I called my agents so we could sit down and talk, telling them, ‘Okay, I’ve decided to retire.’

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Fofana: “The pain football caused me far outweighed the joy”

“They started analysing the situation with me, talking about contracts and all that: ‘It’s simple, you still have several years left on your contract, and there’s a lot of money to be made.

“Even if you really decide to stop playing, you still have to come every day, keep smiling, and even if you’re injured, you have to honour your contract for your future.’

“But at that moment, I really felt that the pain football caused me far outweighed the joy, so why continue? I was in pain almost 100 per cent of the time.

“Every time I gritted my teeth, played a few games, and just started to find a little love and joy in life again, bang, I’d get injured again.”

Fofana has since made positive progress in building up his strength and fitness; he played 38 times for Chelsea in all competitions last season and has started seven of the first 11 Premier League matches under new manager Xabi Alonso so far this term.

Last month, Alonso publicly backed Fofana as an "important," "focused," and "mature" first-team figure, who is under contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2029.