Anderlecht will be aiming to make it three straight wins in the league stage of the Europa League when they travel to OFI Crete on Thursday night.

The visitors will bring a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions into this match, but Crete will enter the European fixture off the back of a 2-0 loss to Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League.

Match preview

OFI have a record of two wins and two losses from their four matches in the league stage of this season's Europa League, with six points leaving them in 16th position in the overall table.

The Club started their league phase with a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim before losing back-to-back games in the competition against Rennes and Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Christos Kontis' side posted a 2-0 victory over H. Beer Sheva in their last Europa League game on November 5, so they will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the tournament.

OFI are playing in the league stage/group stage of a major European tournament for the first time since the 1995-96 campaign, and this is also the first time that they have ever qualified for this round of the UEFA Cup/Europa League.

The Club have European matches to come against Benfica, Sturm Graz and Lech before the end of the group stage in early 2027.

© Iconsport / Box to Box Pictures, Alamy Live News

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have also won two and lost two of their four matches in this season's Europa League league stage, with six points leaving them 15th in the table.

The Belgian club started their league phase with a 2-1 loss to Lyon, before going down 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the middle of October, but they have won their last two matches in the tournament against Jagiellonia and Red Bull Salzburg to move onto six points.

Vitor Bruno's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 win over Leuven in the league, with the result leaving them in fifth position in Belgium's top flight.

Anderlecht will face Hoffenheim, Sunderland and Marseille in their three European matches after this one, and it would be a surprise if they were not present in the knockout round.

The Purple and Whites won this competition back in 1982-83, and this is their first Europa League league phase campaign since 2024-25.

OFI Crete Europa League form:

OFI Crete form (all competitions):

Anderlecht Europa League form:

Anderlecht form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Crete will be without the services of Kenan Kodro, Kresimir Krizmanic, Fotis Koutsoupias, Konstantinos Lagoudakis, Emmanouil Chnaris and Nikos Marinakis due to injury problems.

Taxiarchis Fountas has scored five times in 19 appearances this season, and the 31-year-old is set to feature in the final third of the field for the hosts.

Meanwhile, there should also be a position in the side for Thiago Nuss, who has provided seven goal contributions in all competitions for Crete this term.

As for Anderlecht, Ilay Camara and Lucas Hey are out of the match due to injury problems.

Mihajlo Cvetkovic has been in strong form for his Belgian club this season, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 22 matches, and the 19-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

There are also expected to be spots in the final third for Danylo Sikan and Jayden Onia-Seke.

OFI Crete possible starting lineup:

Lilo; Shielis, Nikolaou, Poungouras; Dickmann, Bouchalakis, Androutsos, Athanasiou; Cantalapiedra, Nuss, Fountas

Anderlecht possible starting lineup:

Coosemans; Maamar, Omobamidele, Petrot, Augustinsson; Ambros, Llansana, Stroeykens, Onia-Seke; Sikan, Cvetkovic

We say: OFI Crete 1-1 Anderlecht

This is a difficult match to call; cases can be made for either side to pick up all three points, but we are expecting a close fixture to end with the points being shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.