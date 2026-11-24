Ailing giants AC Milan must try to kickstart their Europa League campaign on Thursday evening, when they visit Olympiacos at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis.

Despite their status as seven-time European champions, Milan are on course for early elimination, while their unbeaten hosts have only dropped two points so far.

Match preview

Milan will head into the second half of the league phase with a point to prove, having lost three out of four games to date - including the last two without scoring.

Recently beaten by Bournemouth and Ferencvaros, Ruben Amorim's side have failed to even find the scoresheet since Goncalo Ramos struck in their lone win against Red Bull Salzburg.

A paltry tally of three points leaves the Italian heavyweights in real danger of being knocked out, as they sit 28th in the Europa League table and only the top 24 will go through.

By contrast with their continental results, Milan are showing clear signs of progress in Serie A, where they occupy fourth place, just ahead of city rivals and reigning champions Inter.

The Rossoneri have taken 15 points from the last available 18 - while scoring at least twice on each occasion - and they have only lost one domestic fixture this term.

Aiming to keep pace in the Scudetto race, Amorim's men hosted surprise high-flyers Frosinone last weekend, when they eventually cruised to a 5-1 win, with rising star Alphadjo Cisse scoring again.

However, Milan must now head to Greece, where they memorably won the 1994 Champions League final but have never beaten native hosts in six prior attempts.

© Imago

In particular, Milan's two previous visits to Piraeus ended with a 2-2 draw in 1959 and a 3-1 defeat in 2018, when Olympiacos won the most recent meeting.

That was also in the Europa League, and the Greek giants currently sit sixth in this season's league phase - seven points clear of the Rossoneri.

As things stand, Olympiacos will directly enter the last 16, despite losing their perfect record last time out.

Across all competitions, they had won nine straight games before being held to a 0-0 draw by Rennes, which followed victories over Jagiellonia Bialystok, Marseille and Sparta Prague.

All told, Imanol Alguacil's side have lost just one of their last 18 fixtures, and Sunday's 6-2 destruction of 10-man Iraklis left them second in the Greek Superleague standings.

Furthermore, Olympiacos have only suffered one defeat in their last 13 Europa League matches - while keeping nine clean sheets - so they will surely fear no-one on home turf.

Olympiacos Europa League form:

Olympiacos form (all competitions):

AC Milan Europa League form:

AC Milan form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / SOPA Images

Amorim has typically shuffled his lineup for Europa League games - albeit not to positive effect - and several fringe players should feature for Milan.

Omari Hutchinson and Ardon Jashari have often played, while Cisse could start again; the new Italy international already has six Serie A goals and he scored a hat-trick away to Salzburg earlier in the campaign.

At the other end of the spectrum, experienced captain Mike Maignan can return after serving a one-match ban for his red card against Bournemouth.

Goncalo Ramos is set to overcome a minor calf problem, but the visitors must travel without Mattia Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, Samuel Chukwueze, Alexis Saelemaekers and Ruben Loftus-Cheek due to injury.

Meanwhile, Olympiacos are missing long-term absentees Ayoub El-Kaabi and Yusuf Yazici, plus South American pair Gustavo Puerta and Santiago Hezze.

Leon Bailey bagged two goals and an assist at the weekend, so he could link up with Armando Gonzalez, who is the hosts' top Europa League scorer with two.

Portuguese playmaker Jota Silva has racked up the most shots in this season's league phase; however, just two of those 17 attempts have found the target and none have hit the net.

Olympiacos possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Saliakas, Retsos, Carmo, Onyemaechi; Freuler, Scipioni; Bailey, Silva, Fortounis; Gonzalez

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Diawara; Musah, Jashari; Hutchinson, Rabiot, Cisse; Ramos

We say: Olympiacos 2-2 AC Milan

Milan may have struggled to score in Europe, but with Amorim developing an exciting front line, they average above two goals per game in Serie A and are overdue to convert some chances.

That said, Olympiacos are a formidable force on home soil, so they can keep their unbeaten streak going with a hard-fought draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.