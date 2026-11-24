Besiktas will be looking to strengthen their position in the UEFA Europa League's top eight when they face Hapoel Be'er Sheva at Batumi Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Turkish giants sit eighth in the league-phase standings with seven points from four matches, while Beer-Sheva are 33rd with just one point and will be desperate to keep their slim hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Match preview

Besiktas have made a reasonably encouraging start to their Europa League campaign, winning two of their opening four matches, although their recent results have been somewhat inconsistent across competitions.

The Turkish side began their league-phase campaign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Marseille before producing another impressive performance to beat Hoffenheim 3-2 away from home.

However, they were unable to maintain that momentum when they hosted Crystal Palace, settling for a 2-2 draw despite having opportunities to secure all three points, while their most recent European outing proved equally frustrating as they suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Celtic.

Besiktas have subsequently responded positively in domestic competition, recording a 3-0 home victory over Genclerbirligi before producing an impressive attacking display to beat Konyaspor 4-2 away from home last time out.

Vincenzo Italiano's side will be confident of securing another positive result against Beer-Sheva, particularly given the Israeli side's struggles in the competition and the hosts' perfect head-to-head record in this fixture.

The previous meetings between these sides took place in the 2016-17 Europa League round of 32, when Besiktas secured a 3-1 away victory before recording a 2-1 triumph in the return fixture to complete a 5-2 aggregate success.

The fixture is set to be played at Batumi Stadium in Georgia rather than Besiktas's usual home ground in Istanbul, with the venue change implemented for security reasons following consultations between UEFA and the Turkish authorities.

© Imago / Starsport

Beer-Sheva, meanwhile, have endured a difficult European campaign, collecting just one point from their opening four matches and remaining outside the knockout playoff positions.

Ran Kozuch's side began their league-phase campaign with a goalless draw against Dinamo Zagreb, but they have subsequently suffered three consecutive defeats in the competition.

Their first setback came against AZ Alkmaar, when they lost 2-1 on the road, before enduring a disappointing 4-0 defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise, and they were unable to respond against OFI Crete, suffering a 2-0 home defeat.

Beer-Sheva have also struggled to produce consistent performances domestically, losing 1-0 against Hapoel Tel Aviv after previously recording impressive victories over Maccabi Petah Tikva and Maccabi Haifa.

The visitors will need to improve considerably in the final third if they are to trouble Besiktas, particularly after failing to score in their last two Europa League matches.

Beer-Sheva have also struggled away from home in the Europa League main draw, losing nine of their last 11 matches on their travels while drawing the other two.

Besiktas Europa League form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Hapoel Be'er Sheva Europa League form:

Hapoel Be'er Sheva form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / BSR Agency

Besiktas will be without Umit Akdag, who is suspended for Thursday's encounter, while every other player is available for the Black Eagles.

Junior Olaitan has scored or assisted in all four of his Europa League main-draw appearances for the hosts and could become just the second African player since 2009-10 to achieve that feat in his first five such matches in the competition.

Dusan Vlahovic will hope to continue his rich scoring form after netting a brace against Konyaspor, taking his tally to four goals in his last two matches.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva will be without Eliel Peretz, who has been sidelined since late October with a groin injury, while Dan Biton remains unavailable due to a heart-related problem.

Matan Baltaxa is also a doubt after sustaining a foot injury, while Ofir Marciano is expected to remain sidelined with a calf problem.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Bulut, Topcu, R Yilmaz; Ndidi; Trossard, Kocku, Olaitan, Fakili; Vlahovic

Hapoel Be'er Sheva possible starting lineup:

Marciano; Mizrahi, Vitor, Nachmias, Amador; Amankwah, Yehoshua, Ahmed; East, Zlatanovic, Ganah

We say: Besiktas 3-0 Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Besiktas possess greater attacking quality and head into this encounter on the back of consecutive domestic victories, while Beer-Sheva's struggles in Europe and their poor away record suggest that the visitors could have a difficult evening in Georgia, with Italiano's side expected to secure a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.