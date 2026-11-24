Thomas Frank’s first home game as Crystal Palace manager will see his side welcome Real Sociedad to Selhurst Park in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Both teams have identical records at the halfway stage in the League Phase, accumulating five points courtesy of one win, two draws and one defeat from their first four matches.

Match preview

Crystal Palace were unable to get the immediate new manager bounce they were hoping for under Frank last weekend as they suffered a 3-2 away defeat to Coventry City in the Premier League – their fifth straight top-flight loss.

Frank was pleased with the “effort” and “passion” shown by his new players, but a total of eight league defeats in 11 games leaves the Eagles rock bottom of the table, albeit only two points adrift of safety.

Defensive frailties have proved costly for Palace throughout this season, with only Manchester United (34) conceding more goals than the Eagles (33) in all competitions across Europe’s top five leagues. In 17 games this term, Palace have conceded at least twice in 11 of them.

Palace should welcome Thursday's return to Selhurst Park, as the reigning Conference League champions have not lost any of their last eight major European home matches (W5 D3), while Frank has only been beaten in one of his previous nine European home games as a manager with former clubs Tottenham and Brondby (W5 D3).

However, the Eagles have failed to win their last three Europa League games against Lyon (3-2), Besiktas (2-2) and Hoffenheim (1-1), picking up a point with 10 men at home to the latter three weeks ago thanks to a 91st-minute equaliser from Daichi Kamada.

Sitting 21st in the 36-team League Phase standings, pressure is mounting on Palace to pick up precious points and boost their automatic last-16 qualification hopes, with two points currently separating them from the top eight.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

After a year away from European competition, Real Sociedad have experienced an inconsistent start to their Europa League campaign, sitting marginally above Crystal Palace in 20th place in the League Phase table.

The Basque-based outfit cruised to a 6-0 away victory over Lillestrom on matchday three in between two 1-1 draws with Union SG and Lyon, while their only defeat came against English opposition in the form of Bournemouth, losing 2-1 at home in the opening gameweek in September.

Across all competitions, Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side have posted five wins, two draws and three defeats in their last 10 matches, suffering a 3-2 away defeat to Racing Santander in La Liga last weekend.

Sitting fifth in the La Liga table but five points adrift of fourth spot, Real Sociedad have challenging encounters with Sevilla, Real Madrid and Villarreal on the horizon. First, however, they must shift their focus back to the Europa League as they bid to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout rounds for the sixth time in six appearances since the competition rebranded in 2009-10.

La Real head into Thursday’s clash with Palace having won only one of their previous 11 meetings with English opposition (D3 L7) – a 1-0 away win over Man United in the 2022-23 Europa League group stage – while Matarazzo has won just two Europa League matches out of eight in his managerial career (D2 L4).

Crystal Palace Europa League form:

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

Real Sociedad Europa League form:

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

Team News

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Crystal Palace are still having to cope without Chadi Riad (knee), Ismaila Sarr (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), while Oscar Mingueza sustained a knock over the weekend and has emerged as a doubt.

Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta are both serving domestic bans and should therefore start in Europe this week, but key midfielder Adam Wharton is suspended for Thursday’s match due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Frank opted to start with a four-man defence in his first Palace game and could continue with the same system. Jaydee Canvot and Honest Ahanor will likely rival Axel Disasi for a start at centre-back alongside Chris Richards, while Ben Chilwell will hope to replace Tyrick Mitchell at left-back.

As for Real Sociedad, Alvaro Odriozola remains unavailable with a long-term knee injury, while Ander Barrenetxea recently underwent surgery on a hamstring injury and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Jon Martin could replace Chelsea loanee Mamadou Sarr and start alongside Igor Zubeldia at centre-back, with Hector Fort and Sergio Gomez operating as full-backs.

Captain Mikel Oyarzabal is yet to score in four Europa League outings this term, but he could retain his starting spot up front ahead of Orri Oskarsson, joining Goncalo Guedes, Luka Sucic and Takefusa Kubo in attack.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Khalaili, Canvot, Richards, Chilwell; Timber, Doucoure, Hughes; Pino, McNeil; Strand Larsen

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Zubeldia, Gomez; Gorrotxategi, Soler; Kubo, Sucic, Guedes; Oyarzabal

We say: Crystal Palace 2-2 Real Sociedad

With Crystal Palace conceding goals for fun in recent weeks and seven of Real Sociedad’s last eight European outings seeing both teams find the net, an open and high-scoring affair could be on the cards at Selhurst Park.

Both teams will fancy their chances of bouncing back from disappointing domestic defeats with a morale-boosting result, and punters looking to back the goals market via the best bet £10 get £50 betting apps UK can expect an entertaining battle that ultimately ends with the spoils shared.

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