Perfect at home since the start of Conference League qualifying, Borac Banja Luka welcome Atalanta BC to Gradski Stadion Banja Luka seeking another victory in front of their supporters.
Another home triumph would lift them above Maurizio Sarri's men, who currently occupy a qualification playoff spot in the 36-club standings but harbour top-eight ambitions as the league phase enters its second half.
Match preview
Vinko Marinovic's side may currently occupy a qualification playoff spot in 21st, but they will target further progress heading into Thursday's encounter with Atalanta.
While their only league-phase victory came between defeats to Panathinaikos and Mjallby, a return to home comforts will encourage everyone associated with Borac.
The Pride of Krajina overcame KuPS on matchday two, securing a 2-0 victory in late October to extend their perfect home record.
That sequence includes results from qualifying, when Crveno-Plavi claimed victories of 3-0, 1-0 and 3-1 over Petrocub, ML Vitebsk and Vikingur respectively.
While Atalanta should pose the greatest threat yet to Krajiski Ponos' European home winning streak, the hosts enter this week's matchday-four encounter buoyed by three consecutive victories.
The Bergamaschi may be favourites, but Sarri's men remain unconvincing despite their three-match unbeaten run.
November has certainly been eventful in Bergamo, where La Dea entered a training retreat after a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Parma before drawing 1-1 with Kairat on matchday three to begin their current unbeaten sequence.
That draw was followed by a 1-0 victory over Monza and a thrilling 4-4 draw with Inter Milan at the weekend, when Sarri's men recovered from deficits of 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 to snatch a point against the defending league champions.
Although they have claimed only one victory during their current unbeaten run, it represents La Dea's longest such sequence since the opening four matches of the campaign, when they recorded three wins, and they will hope to build on that progress in Banja Luka on Thursday.
Victory could lift them into the coveted top eight, although the cluster of clubs on seven points, stretching from fifth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion to 10th-placed St Truidense, means little is guaranteed for an Atalanta side currently on four as the league phase enters a crucial period.
Borac Banja Luka Conference League form:
Borac Banja Luka form (all competitions):
- W
- W
- L
- W
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- W
Atalanta BC Conference League form:
Atalanta BC form (all competitions):
Team News
Borac have no confirmed injury absentees, although Branimir Cipetic is expected to require an assessment before Atalanta's visit.
Luka Juricic has yet to add to his three qualifying goals, but his two league-phase assists, against Panathinaikos and KuPS, underline his broader importance to the side.
Atalanta have had four different Conference League goalscorers, with Eljif Elmas, Giacomo Raspadori, Gianluca Scamacca and Nikola Krstovic all finding the net.
Sarri has tended to rotate his squad in Europe, meaning that Charles De Ketelaere, Sunday's two-goal hero against Inter, could begin on the bench, while Lazar Samardzic, Jonathan Rowe and Kamaldeen Sulemana may all start.
La Dea have several injury concerns, with Marco Carnesecchi, Odilon Kossounou and Isak Hien all likely to miss Thursday's encounter.
Borac Banja Luka possible starting lineup:
Jurkas; Rogan, Meijers, Sanicanin, Herera; Roguljic, Jojic, Hiros, Savic; Deket, Juricic
Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:
Sportiello; Bellanova, Scalvini, Obric, Bernasconi; Elmas, Pasalic; Sulemana, Samardzic, Rowe; Scamacca
We say: Borac Banja Luka 1-1 Atalanta BC
Atalanta's spirited response against Inter offered encouragement, but one victory in their last three matches hardly suggests that Sarri's men have resolved their inconsistencies.
Borac have conceded just once across four European home fixtures this season, and that defensive resilience could help them preserve their unbeaten record in Banja Luka.
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