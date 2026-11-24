Perfect at home since the start of Conference League qualifying, Borac Banja Luka welcome Atalanta BC to Gradski Stadion Banja Luka seeking another victory in front of their supporters.

Another home triumph would lift them above Maurizio Sarri's men, who currently occupy a qualification playoff spot in the 36-club standings but harbour top-eight ambitions as the league phase enters its second half.

Match preview

Vinko Marinovic's side may currently occupy a qualification playoff spot in 21st, but they will target further progress heading into Thursday's encounter with Atalanta.

While their only league-phase victory came between defeats to Panathinaikos and Mjallby, a return to home comforts will encourage everyone associated with Borac.

The Pride of Krajina overcame KuPS on matchday two, securing a 2-0 victory in late October to extend their perfect home record.

That sequence includes results from qualifying, when Crveno-Plavi claimed victories of 3-0, 1-0 and 3-1 over Petrocub, ML Vitebsk and Vikingur respectively.

While Atalanta should pose the greatest threat yet to Krajiski Ponos' European home winning streak, the hosts enter this week's matchday-four encounter buoyed by three consecutive victories.