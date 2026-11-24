A club-record 10th consecutive victory in all competitions is in sight for Bournemouth when they travel to Estadio de Balaidos to face Celta Vigo in the Europa League on Thursday night.

These two teams sit at opposite ends of the League Phase table at the halfway stage, with the Cherries flying high in second and the Sky Blues sitting down in 27th place.

Match preview

Since being put to the sword 5-1 by Chelsea on October 10, Bournemouth have put together an exceptional nine-game winning streak across three different competitions, scoring 23 goals and conceding only twice (seven clean sheets).

The Cherries picked up from where they left off after the international break and ran out 2-0 winners at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last Saturday, climbing up to fifth in the table and to within three points of second-placed Brighton whom they face in a week’s time.

Marco Rose’s men are one of only three teams out of 36 who boast a 100% record after their first four Europa League fixtures this term, beating Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz, AC Milan and Sparta Prague by an aggregate score of 11-2 – an impressive feat for a club competing in European competition for the very first time.

Goals from Tyler Adams, Evanilson and Rayan helped Bournemouth secure a 3-1 away win over Sparta Prague on matchday four. With a five-point buffer now separating them from eighth place and below, one or two more wins should be enough to guarantee a top-eight finish and a direct ticket to the round of 16.

The Cherries are now aiming to become the first English team in history to win their first five games in a major European competition, and their impressive winning run – including a 2-1 success on Spanish soil against Real Sociedad in September – should give them a massive confidence boost heading into Thursday’s contest.

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After reaching the quarter-finals of last season’s Europa League, Celta Vigo have found the going much tougher in the League Phase this term, accumulating just three points from their opening four matches (W1 L3).

Following back-to-back losses to Omonia (1-0) and Juventus (2-1), a morale-boosting 2-1 away victory over Celtic opened their account. However, the Sky Blues were then beaten by the same scoreline at home by Belgian side Union SG on matchday four.

Claudio Giraldez’s men now face an uphill battle to secure at least a knockout round playoff spot, as they currently sit one point behind the top 24 and four points adrift of the top eight heading into their final four League Phase matches – three of which are against teams below them in the standings.

Celta Vigo’s toughest remaining fixture is against Bournemouth, though, and they head into Thursday’s contest having failed to win any of their previous five encounters with English opposition (D1 L4) since a 4-1 aggregate victory over Liverpool in the last 16 of the 1998-99 UEFA Cup.

The Sky Blues have only won two of their nine home matches across all tournaments this season (D3 L4), while they most recently suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga, leaving them down in 14th place in the table and only two points above the relegation zone after 13 games.

Celta Vigo Europa League form:

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

Bournemouth Europa League form:

Bournemouth form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Celta Vigo quartet Borja Iglesias (calf), Carl Starfelt, Manuel Sanchez (both hamstring) and Miguel Roman (knee) are all doubtful with injuries and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Ferran Jutgla and Iago Aspas are both contenders to earn recalls in attack, with the former set to battle with Pablo Duran for the centre-forward spot and the latter to rival Hugo Alvarez for a place on the right side of a front three.

Former Chelsea and Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso, 35, is expected to continue on the left side of a three-man defence next to Yoel Lago and Javi Rodriguez, while Javi Rueda and Sergio Carreira could both start as wing-backs with Ilaix Moriba and Aleix Febas linking arms in midfield.

As for Bournemouth, they will be without Alex Toth, Julian Araujo (both thigh) and Juanlu Sanchez (ankle) as they continue to recover from injuries.

Although Bafode Diakite is just one game away from a Europa League suspension, the centre-back is a strong contender to start alongside either Antonio Silva or James Hill, while Julio Soler will hope to come in at left-back at the expense of Adrien Truffert.

In-form striker Evanilson has scored eight goals in his last nine appearances across all competitions, including two Europa League goals, but Rose may be tempted to manage his minutes and hand either Eli Junior Kroupi or Alvaro Rodriguez – a £21m summer signing from Elche – a start up front.

Alex Scott made his comeback from injury as a second-half substitute last weekend and the in-demand midfield will compete with Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie and Adams for a place in the first XI.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Yago, Alonso; Rueda, Moriba, Febas, Carreira; Aspas, Jutgla, Swedberg

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Smith, Hill, Diakite, Soler; Cook, Christie; Rayan, Adli, Tavernier; Kroupi

We say: Celta Vigo 1-2 Bournemouth

Having looked virtually unstoppable in recent weeks, Bournemouth should rightly be regarded as firm favourites across the best Neteller betting sites UK against an inconsistent Celta Vigo outfit playing catch-up in the Europa League.

With all seven of the Cherries' away fixtures this term producing over 2.5 goals, we are backing Rose’s men to prevail in another entertaining contest in Spain, even if he decides to make a number of changes to his starting lineup.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.