Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne is preparing for an emotional homecoming at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, though his current spell with Napoli has been clouded by transfer speculation and internal friction.

After winning 19 trophies during a glittering 10-year career at Man City, the 35-year-old playmaker reluctantly left the club at the end of the 2024-25 season when the decision was made to not extend his contract.

De Bruyne subsequently signed for Napoli as a free agent, embarking on a fresh challenge in Italian football, but his debut campaign was struck by injury, starting only 16 matches across all competitions as Napoli surrendered their Serie A crown to Inter Milan.

The Belgium international has since played in all 16 games for Napoli across Serie A and the Champions League this term, chipping in with four goals and two assists while operating in a deeper midfield position under head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

De Bruyne is part of an aging Napoli side that are currently languishing down in eighth place in Serie A and sit 27th in the Champions League standings after losing three of their opening four League Phase games.

Tensions boiled over during Napoli’s heavy 4-1 UCL loss at Porto earlier this month, where teammates had to separate De Bruyne and striker Lorenzo Lucca following an angry on-pitch row.

"Speaking about the pitch, De Bruyne is the best player this year at Napoli. The point is that the whole team is having difficulties, Naples-based journalist Vincenzo Credendino told BBC Sport.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

De Bruyne comments on Napoli future amid struggles in Italy

"We saw that there is a problem, at least between De Bruyne and Lorenzo Lucca. Their acting was very, very clear and I think that in that time, the two of them were wrong.

"On one hand you cannot swear at another team-mate but on the other hand, De Bruyne reproached Lucca without encouraging him, so it was a bad show."

As De Bruyne enters the twilight years of his career, it has been suggested that the “spark never really ignited” between the midfielder and the Naples outfit, raising uncertainty over his future at the club.

When asked about his future at a press conference ahead of Napoli’s Champions League clash with Man City, De Bruyne said: "Not a lot I can say for the moment. I have played at 100% until now and obviously I am not 20 years old, I am turning 36.

"There is a lot of things going in my mind but there is not a lot to say. I am playing good football, trying to help the team to do well and it has been a bit of a challenging season with a lot of things happening."

De Bruyne will soon be entering the final six months of his Napoli contract and will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

De Bruyne “annoyed” by media backlash towards family

De Bruyne has also expressed his annoyance over the backlash he and his family have received following controversial comments made by the player’s wife in September.

His wife Michele reportedly told Belgian magazine NINA about their desire to move back to Belgium, saying "the sooner we get there, the better" as De Bruyne leads a "very restricted life" in Naples.

Addressing the media fallout, De Bruyne replied: "To be honest, I am pretty annoyed because if you read the article, that none of you have read, to understand what she said.

"I was away in Belgium and a lot of noise came and a lot of bad reactions to my wife and family. I saw pictures of my house, I don't think it is OK but it is what it is and some press created this in Italy. I don't know why.

"Nobody knows my life, you will never know. People who work with me are not allowed to say anything but obviously it is something that I take away and think about. It has not been nice for my wife or for my family."

PL return? New start in Eredivisie for De Bruyne?

De Bruyne has since been linked with a sensational Premier League return in January, while Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are understood to have failed with a €2m (£1.7m) opening offer to sign him in the New Year, with Napoli valuing the midfielder closer to €8m (£6.7m), according to Credendino.

Napoli boss Allegri has interestingly refused to rule out a mid-season departure for De Bruyne, stating on Monday that transfer decisions are "down to the players and who wants to leave" once January arrives.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne has spoken out for the first time since Man City were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations.