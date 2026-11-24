Hearts welcome Monaco to Tynecastle Park on Thursday evening for a matchday four clash in the Conference League league phase.

The hosts are 32nd in the Conference League standings with one point from three matches, while the visitors are fourth with nine points from three fixtures.

Match preview

Hearts have endured a miserable time in European competition in 2026-27, with the Jambos failing to win any of their nine matches across the qualifiers and the league phase.

Initially drawn in the Champions League second qualifying round, Hearts were eliminated by Sturm Graz 6-0 on aggregate, followed by losing 7-2 on aggregate to Benfica in the Europa League and only advancing past Rapid Vienna in the Conference League qualifying playoff on penalties after back-to-back 2-2 draws.

Hearts have subsequently drawn one and lost two of their three league phase fixtures, leaving them 32nd in the table and in desperate need of points if they are to climb into the qualifying places.

Despite their disappointing league phase campaign, Hearts will head into Thursday's match in great confidence after recording a sensational 8-0 win against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

However, the Jambos are winless in their last four matches at Tynecastle Park, although visitors Monaco are also without a win in their last three outings on the road.

© Iconsport / Herve Bellenger

Although Monaco have recorded two defeats and one draw in their last three away games, the visitors do head into this fixture as considerable favourites, with Filipe Luis' side boasting a flawless record in the league phase.

Monaco have won all of their three league phase games, scoring seven and conceding just one goal, leaving them fourth in the table and well on course to secure their place in the top eight.

While Monaco have impressed in this competition, they have struggled in recent domestic matches, failing to win any of their last six Ligue 1 games, including back-to-back draws coming into this one.

However, given Luis' superb start to life in European competition - including becoming the first Monaco manager to win his first five European games at the helm - the visitors will be favourites to secure all three points, with their strong form making them an appealing option at fast withdrawal betting sites UK.

Hearts Conference League form:

Hearts form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

L

W

Monaco Conference League form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Eric McCowat, Alamy Live News

Hearts are contending with several injuries heading into this one, with Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Stephen Kingsley, Tomas Magnusson, Calvin Miller, Oisin McEntee, Harry Milne, Blair Spittal, Tom Renaud and Craig Halkett all not expected to feature.

Following their stunning 8-0 triumph over Dundee, Wouter Vrancken could opt to name an unchanged starting 11 for Thursday's match, including Claudio Braga and Pierre Kabore in attack.

Meanwhile, Monaco are set to be without Aleksandr Golovin, Ansu Fati and Stanis Idumbo due to ongoing injury problems.

Paris Brunner, who has scored two goals in the league phase, should start alongside Folarin Balogun in attack, with Mathys Detourbet and Mamadou Coulibaly on the wings.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Reus; Altena, McCart, Findlay, Borchgrevink; Kerjota, Mendy, Kabashi, McPake; Kabore, Braga

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Teze, Sane, Dier, Mawissa; Coulibaly, Zakaria, Camara, Detourbet; Balogun, Brunner

We say: Hearts 1-3 Monaco

Hearts may be full of confidence after their 8-0 triumph at the weekend, but Monaco are certainly the favourites and should secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.