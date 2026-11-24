Liverpool have confirmed their 22-man travelling squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Club Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

The Reds are going in search of their fourth win from five continental matches in Belgium, having overcome Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and LASK Linz before a 3-2 loss at Fenerbahce last time out.

Andoni Iraola's men have responded to that setback with back-to-back Premier League wins, though, following up a 3-1 triumph at Crystal Palace with a 4-0 battering of Manchester United on Sunday.

Teenage starlet Rio Ngumoha stole the show against the Red Devils in the absence of Cody Gakpo, who was an unexpected absentee from Sunday's matchday squad due to a calf injury.

Iraola revealed that Gakpo suffered his injury while on international duty with the Netherlands, and the attacker has not been included in the travelling party for Wednesday's game.

Liverpool without Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch for Club Brugge clash

© Iconsport / PA Images

Gakpo's problem is not believed to be serious, though, and there is a chance that he will be fit to return for the weekend's Merseyside derby with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

As well as Gakpo, compatriot Ryan Gravenberch will also miss Liverpool's trip to Brugge, as the midfielder continues his recuperation from a small heel fracture.

After the weekend's win over Man Utd, Iraola expressed hope that Gravenberch would be fit for the Champions League clash, having returned to training while carefully managing his pain.

However, the Netherlands international will now miss a fourth consecutive game for Liverpool, and he is still waiting for his first minutes of November, having also been an unused substitute against Arsenal.

Gravenberch and Gakpo are two of five Liverpool absentees against Club Brugge, as Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley (both knee) have not made the cut either.

Which Liverpool youngsters could impress against Club Brugge?

© Imago

The rest of Liverpool's squad is as expected, and alongside Ngumoha, five other Kirkby youngsters could earn opportunities to impress at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

Nineteen-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni could make his fourth consecutive start in the Champions League after appearing from the off against LASK, Villarreal and Fenerbahce, scoring against the latter.

Twenty-two-year-old James McConnell is also involved, but the midfielder has been restricted to just one nine-minute cameo in the UCL against Villarreal so far.

Wide man Luke Chambers, meanwhile, was given five minutes off the bench against LASK, but he has not made a single Premier League matchday squad this season.

Finally, attacking duo Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns could earn valuable European minutes; the latter is yet to make a competitive appearance for Liverpool under Iraola.