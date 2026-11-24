Getafe will be aiming to avoid a fourth straight defeat in all competitions when they continue their Conference League campaign against Saburtalo Tbilisi on Thursday night.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in La Liga, while Saburtalo recorded a 1-0 win over Samgurali in Georgia's top flight last time out.

Match preview

Saburtalo sit 29th in the Conference League table, boasting a record of one draw and two defeats from their three matches in this season's league stage to collect one point.

The Red Eagles are the first Georgian club to compete in the Conference League league stage, and they qualified for the tournament after falling in the early rounds of both the Champions League and Europa League.

Levan Korgalidze's side suffered a 2-0 loss to St. Truiden in their opening match of the league stage before drawing 1-1 with Mjallby ahead of a 2-1 defeat to Copenhagen last time out.

Including qualification matches, Saburtalo have played 14 times in the Conference League, boasting a record of three wins, two draws and nine defeats.

The Red Eagles have three more games to play in the league stage of the competition, with their two matches next month against Red Star and Jablonec.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe, meanwhile, were last in Conference League action on November 5, suffering a 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The La Liga outfit also have a record of one draw and two defeats from their three matches in this season's league stage, which has left them down in 31st spot in the table.

Jose Bordalas' side finished seventh in last season's La Liga table, but it has been a difficult 2026-27 campaign as a whole, currently occupying 18th position in the La Liga table, while they have performed well below expectations in Europe this term.

The Deep Blue Ones have lost their last three games in all competitions, and there is pressure on them to pick up a positive result on Thursday.

Getafe's final two matches in the league stage of the Conference League will take place in December against Inter Escaldes and Ajax.

Saburtalo Tbilisi Conference League form:

Saburtalo Tbilisi form (all competitions):

Getafe Conference League form:

Getafe form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Saburtalo will be missing Giorgi Tabatadze, Andria Bartishvili and Iuri Tabatadze for their European fixture on Thursday night due to injury problems.

Amiran Dzagania has been the team's main provider of goals this season, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions in all competitions, and the 25-year-old should feature in the final third.

Meanwhile, there is also set to be a spot in the side for Jemali-Giorgi Jinjolava, who has eight goals and five assists in 30 appearances this season.

As for Getafe, Juanmi, Christantus Uche and Sebastian Boselli will miss the match due to injury problems, but Nemanja Gudelj is available after missing the Atletico game through suspension.

Djene was sent off against Atletico, but the 34-year-old is available for this match and is set to be involved against Saburtalo.

Martin Satriano, who has scored three times in 19 appearances this season, is also set to start, while there could be a position through the middle for Ivan Azon.

Saburtalo Tbilisi possible starting lineup:

Makaridze; Kobuladze, Amisulashvili, Selimovic, Jinjolava; Dadiani, Kardava, Tiboue; Sikharulashvili, Dzagania, Natchkebia

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Femenia, Valou, Djene, Mojica; Gudelj, Mangala; Garcia, Satriano, Terrats; Azon

We say: Saburtalo Tbilisi 1-1 Getafe

Both teams have found it difficult in this season's Conference League, and we are expecting a tight match to end with the spoils being shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.