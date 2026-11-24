Just when his European career seemed to belong to the past, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could return to one of the biggest clubs in the world. Bayern Munich are studying a return for the Cameroonian forward to cover temporarily for the absence of Harry Kane.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting definitely has the art of appearing where no one expects him. At 37, after two seasons in Major League Soccer, the Cameroon international is among the solutions being considered by Bayern Munich to strengthen their attack this winter.

According to Sky Sport Germany, the former Paris Saint-Germain man's name was raised internally after Kane's injury. The Bavarian club do not have a genuine replacement centre-forward and are studying several options before the January transfer window. No final decision has been made yet, but the Cameroonian's candidacy exists.

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Choupo-Moting ready to accept a six-month contract

A free agent at the end of his deal with New York Red Bulls, Choupo-Moting would be willing to sign for only six months, until the end of the season. He would also accept returning to the bench once Kane has recovered, without asking for any special status.

This profile has several advantages for Bayern Munich. The Cameroon international knows the club, its environment and the demands of the Bundesliga. He could be available immediately and would not need a long period of adaptation. Signing him would be a low-risk solution to accompany Kane's gradual return.

The mere fact that the Munich hierarchy are thinking of him says a lot about the esteem he left in Bavaria. Between 2020 and 2024, Choupo-Moting scored 38 goals in 122 appearances in all competitions. Initially signed to back up Robert Lewandowski, he managed to become a starter and to deliver when the Pole left the club.

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Two contrasting seasons in the United States

After leaving for MLS following the end of his first spell at Bayern Munich, the Cameroonian made a successful start in New York. In 2025, he scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 33 regular-season games.

His playing time decreased in 2026, but he still scored five goals and provided one assist in only 538 minutes across 21 games. These figures show that his efficiency has not disappeared, despite a role that has become secondary.

This American stay could have been the quiet final stage of an already full career. Choupo-Moting could make the opposite journey and return to the Champions League, the Bundesliga and a dressing room he knows inside out.

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The eternal riposte to the sceptics

Long reduced to a few famous misses during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, Choupo-Moting has built a career that few players can claim. Schalke 04, Stoke City, Paris, Bayern Munich and then New York: everywhere, he ended up getting playing time and making himself useful.

His honours include several French and German league titles, and he played in a Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain. A return to Munich would be yet another snub to those who have often presented his presence at big clubs as an anomaly.