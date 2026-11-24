Ferencvaros will be aiming to make it five wins in the league stage of the 2026-27 Europa League when they welcome Celje to Budapest on Thursday night.

The Greens will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 loss to Gyor in the league, while Celje recorded a 2-0 victory over Grosuplje in their last domestic game on November 22.

Match preview

Ferencvaros have been excellent in this season's Europa League, beating Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Torreense and AC Milan in the league stage of the tournament, with 12 points leaving them in third position in the table, level on points with the top two Benfica and Bournemouth.

Balazs Borbely's side were 2-0 winners over Milan in their last European match, which was a statement result, but their six-game winning run in all competitions came to an end on November 21 when they were overcome by Gyor in Hungary's top flight.

Ferencvaros reached the last-16 stage of the 2025-26 Europa League, ultimately losing to Braga, and they have been regulars in the knockout round of the competition of late.

It would be a shock if the Hungarian team were unable to progress to the knockout stage of this season's tournament given their strong position in the table.

Ferencvaros will take on Lech, Juventus and Hoffenheim in their final three games in the league stage of this season's Europa League.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Celje, meanwhile, have a record of one win, one draw and two defeats from their four matches in this season's competition, with four points leaving them down in 25th spot in the table.

The Yellow and Blues are opened their campaign with back-to-back losses to Bayer Leverkusen and Omonia before claiming a point in a 2-2 draw with Red Bull Salzburg.

Zoran Zeljkovic's side then recorded a 3-2 victory over Sturm Graz in their last European fixture, and Celje have actually won their last five matches in all competitions.

The Yellow and Blues have not been beaten since the 3-0 reverse to Omonia in the middle of October, so they will enter Thursday's match in strong form.

Celje played in the Conference League last season, reaching the last-16 stage of the tournament before going down 4-2 on aggregate to AEK Athens.

Ferencvaros Europa League form:

Ferencvaros form (all competitions):

Celje Europa League form:

Celje form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Buzzi

Ferencvaros will be missing Bence Otvos on Thursday through injury, while Bamidele Yusuf is suspended for the European fixture with Celje.

Kristoffer Zachariassen has been in excellent form this season, scoring 11 goals and registering nine assists in 25 appearances, and the 32-year-old will again be in the side.

Meanwhile, there should also be a spot through the middle for Lenny Joseph, who has six goals and three assists in 18 appearances during the current campaign.

As for Celje, no injuries have been reported ahead of the contest.

Svit Seslar has been the team's standout player this season from an attacking point of view, scoring 11 goals and registering two assists in 24 appearances, and the 24-year-old is set to start.

There is also expected to be a position through the middle for Armandas Kucys, who has netted five times for Celje during the 2026-27 campaign.

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Osvath, Raemaekers, Gomez, Nagy; Madarasz, Maiga; Zachariassen, Bero, Birmancevic; Joseph

Celje possible starting lineup:

Leban; Ivansek, Bejger, Tutyskinas, Avdyli; Zabukovnik; Dukuly, Seslar, Kvesic, Verbic; Kucys

We say: Ferencvaros 2-1 Celje

Celje's form is excellent, but Ferencvaros have been one of the standout teams in the Europa League this season, and we are backing the hosts to shade a close match on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.