Seeking to extend their unbeaten run through this season's Europa League, Juventus will welcome Omonia to Turin on Thursday evening.

While Juve are on track for automatic qualification to the last 16, their visitors are bound for the knockout playoffs as things stand.

Match preview

More accustomed to Champions League football, Juventus have made a strong start to their campaign in Europe's second tier, claiming 10 points from a possible 12 so far.

After a 5-0 cruise at home to NEC, the Italian giants secured victory over Celta Vigo on matchday two, before playing out a 2-2 draw against Rennes.

Last time out, they retained a top-eight spot by beating AZ in Alkmaar, where Teun Koopmeiners scored against his former club in a tense 2-1 win.

Since then, results have somewhat improved in Serie A, after Juve had made an inconsistent start; four points from two games have lifted Luciano Spalletti's side up to sixth place.

Having fought back twice to salvage a draw with Fiorentina, they then put four goals past lowly Venezia, inspired by Nick Woltemade's half-time introduction from the bench.

However, Spalletti's injury-hit squad still trail 11 points behind league leaders Lazio, while Italy's tight top-four fight could go all the way.

Before facing fellow contenders Como on Sunday, Juve will aim to maintain their undefeated home record in the Europa League, having won six games and drawn nine in Turin since the competition began.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Juventus have also won all four prior meetings with Omonia Nicosia, beating them over two legs in both the 1977-78 European Cup and the 1999-00 UEFA Cup - the Cypriot side lost 10-2 on the latter occasion.

While Juve sit fifth in the Europa League table on 10 points, Omonia's tally of six leaves them 18th midway through the league phase, so defeat could see them drop into the elimination zone.

After coming through qualifying, then winning two of their first three games, Henning Berg's side suffered a 3-1 defeat to NEC on matchday four, despite seizing the lead through Lois Diony's opening goal.

Since that setback, they have beaten Anorthosis Famagusta and drawn 1-1 with city rivals APOEL, with Diony scoring on both occasions. As a result, the Nicosia club are fifth in the Cypriot top flight, five points shy of the summit.

Their domestic title defence may not be going to plan, but Omonia are on track to escape a Europa League group or league phase for the first time to date - albeit potentially via the playoffs.

Juventus Europa League form:

Juventus form (all competitions):

Omonia Europa League form:

Team News

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Juventus still have a long absence list, and Kerim Alajbegovic is set to join it on Thursday evening, after picking up a minor thigh problem against Venezia.

Pierre Kalulu and Nico Gonzalez are expected to return from injury this weekend, but Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Kamil Grabara and captain Manuel Locatelli are still sidelined.

Newcastle United loanee Woltemade now has nine goal contributions for the Bianconeri, having either scored or assisted in all four Europa League appearances.

Likely to support Randal Kolo Muani up front, the German striker also ranks second for shots attempted and for open-play chances created in this season's league phase.

Meanwhile, French forward Diony should lead Omonia's attack, after scoring in three consecutive matches.

Though Hungary international Loic Nego recently returned from a layoff, Carel Eiting is still ruled out by a long-term knee injury.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Celik, Gatti, Bremer, Cabal; Sarr, Koopmeiners; Conceicao, Woltemade, Boga; Kolo Muani

Omonia possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Mayambela, Coulibaly, Satka, Duverne; Andreou, Maric; Ewandro, Tanase, Montnor; Diony

We say: Juventus 3-1 Omonia

Both sides have scored in every league-phase game, and the evidence suggests that trend should continue.

Juventus may be fallen giants but they are still too strong for most opponents at this level - and particularly when playing on home turf.

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