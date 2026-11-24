Barcelona will continue their Champions League league stage campaign against Sabah on Wednesday evening.
Hansi Flick's side are currently fifth in the overall table, while Sabah are down in 31st spot, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
SABAH VS. BARCELONA
SABAH
Out: Aden McCarthy (suspended)
Doubtful: Veljko Simic (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pokatilov; Zedadka, Solvet, Almeida, Puchaz; Lepinjica, Isayev, Rakhomaliev; Severina, Mbina, Mickels
BARCELONA
Out: Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Rodri (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (muscle), Lamine Yamal (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Fermin, Bernal, Pedri; Adeyemi, Raphinha, Gordon