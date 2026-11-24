Barcelona will continue their Champions League league stage campaign against Sabah on Wednesday evening.

Hansi Flick's side are currently fifth in the overall table, while Sabah are down in 31st spot, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

SABAH

Out: Aden McCarthy (suspended)

Doubtful: Veljko Simic (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pokatilov; Zedadka, Solvet, Almeida, Puchaz; Lepinjica, Isayev, Rakhomaliev; Severina, Mbina, Mickels

BARCELONA

Out: Roony Bardghji (knee), Xavi Espart (ankle), Rodri (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (muscle), Lamine Yamal (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Fermin, Bernal, Pedri; Adeyemi, Raphinha, Gordon