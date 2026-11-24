Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has dropped a worrying admission over Ryan Gravenberch's fitness ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Club Brugge.

The Dutchman has missed each of the Reds' last three games with a heel fracture and was unsurprisingly not included in Liverpool's 22-man squad for the trip to the Jan Breydel Stadion.

Gravenberch had returned to training before Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United in Sunday's Premier League affair, but the former Ajax man is still no closer to a competitive comeback.

After landing in Belgium, Iraola fielded questions from the media in his pre-game press conference, and he admitted that Gravenberch's injury was proving more complex to solve than initially anticipated.

"With Ryan, it's a bit more difficult," Iraola said. "He's having pain, the things in the fascia are difficult to solve. Sometimes he's managing the pain, but now he's not in a good place. Let's see if we can find ways to solve the problem but they are injuries that are not easy to solve normally."

Which Liverpool games could Ryan Gravenberch miss?

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While the exact nature and severity of Gravenberch's injury is not entirely clear, the Netherlands international may be suffering from Plantar fasciitis, which would fit Iraola's description.

An inflammation of the heel, Plantar fasciitis can take anywhere between four and 12 weeks to get better, and Gravenberch has already been out since the beginning of November.

As a result, the Dutchman may be missing until the end of January in the worst-case scenario, meaning he would firstly miss matches against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Porto and Aston Villa before the end of the year.

Liverpool then face Manchester United, Inter Milan and Everton again in the early weeks of 2027, and it remains to be seen if Gravenberch's complex issue has settled down by then.

The 24-year-old has set up one goal in 12 appearances for Liverpool so far this season, and in his absence, Alexis Mac Allister, Trey Nyoni, Dominik Szoboszlai and James McConnell will be competing for midfield minutes.

Liverpool injury update: Cody Gakpo expected to miss Merseyside derby

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As well as delivering a negative update on Gravenberch, Iraola also revealed that Cody Gakpo would likely miss the weekend's Merseyside derby with Everton too.

The attacker hurt his calf while representing the Netherlands during the international break, although Iraola has insisted that his issue is not severe.

"With Cody, it's a soleus injury," Iraola added. "It's not big but we expect he'll be out for the weekend. But it's more predictable."

Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee) and Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) are also on the sidelines for Liverpool, who sit eighth in the Champions League league-phase table with nine points from their opening four fixtures.